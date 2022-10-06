NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A passenger in a car is shot in the head while waiting at a stop sign at a North Nashville intersection. Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting that occurred after a report of a man who got out of a dark sedan behind the victim's car at Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard , while behind two other cars at a stop sign, and got out and opened fire on the windshield at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO