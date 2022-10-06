Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Crews called to house fire on Meharry Blvd. early Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters were called to a massive residential fire early Monday morning on Meharry Boulevard. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) says crews responded to the blaze around 6:12 a.m. on Meharry Blvd. and 14th Avenue North. They arrived and found heavy flames and smoke billowing from the residence.
fox17.com
Police: Pair of brothers shot, killed at Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two brothers were shot and killed Sunday night at a park in North Nashville, Metro Police have confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 17-year-old Keianthony Newbell suffering from gunshot wounds...
fox17.com
East Nashville residents respond to Sunday string of car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video shows what Metro Police say is a group of kids carrying bags, flashlights and breaking into vehicles along Shelby Avenue in East Nashville between 11th and 19th streets. Police say the group is responsible for vandalizing at least 12 vehicles Sunday morning around 3...
fox17.com
Multi-family dwelling catches fire in Bordeaux
BORDEAUX, Tenn. -- A fire broke out at a multi-family dwelling in Nashville. Nashville Fire Department crews responded to a residential fire on the 3400 block of Clarksville Pike at around 1 p.m. Sunday with heavy smoke showing and visible flames through the roof. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
fox17.com
Occupants escape Brentwood house fire
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- The occupants inside a house on fire in Brentwood escape without injury. Crews with Brentwood Fire & Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department fought the structure fire on the 9000 block of Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon. Two occupants made it out safely. Heavy smoke at the roof...
fox17.com
Man reportedly opens fire on car in N. Nashville, passenger shot in head
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A passenger in a car is shot in the head while waiting at a stop sign at a North Nashville intersection. Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting that occurred after a report of a man who got out of a dark sedan behind the victim's car at Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard , while behind two other cars at a stop sign, and got out and opened fire on the windshield at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
fox17.com
Owl rescued from net in Rutherford County Woods Ridge area, safely takes flight
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — In an unusual rescue mission on Monday, an owl trapped in a net in Rutherford County was saved by the local fire rescue department and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Firefighters with Rutherford County Fire-Rescue (RCFR) and a member with TWRA rescued the...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Metro Police search for suspects responsible for at least 12 vehicle break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police East Precinct detectives are working to identify a group of young men responsible for at least 12 vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning in East Nashville. The break-ins all occurred in the Shelby Avenue corridor between 11th and 19th streets, Metro Police report. There...
fox17.com
Metro Police detectives seize packages of crystal meth laced with fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are in custody after Metro Police detectives seized packages of crystal meth laced with fentanyl over the weekend. Police said officers observed an apparent narcotics transaction in a parking lot. Raymondo Contrenas, 54, and Zujey Serna-Mendoza, 46, were arrested. Back in August, the...
fox17.com
Man shot to death in Antioch after being approached by group of men
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A man is killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Antioch. Adrian Johnson II is shot multiple times after a brief encounter with a group of men when they approached him on the sidewalk at the 1100 block of Bell Road at 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Nashville police. The 32-year-old died at the scene.
fox17.com
Speed, alcohol being investigated as factors in S. Nashville deadly hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A deadly hit-and-run is being investigated in South Nashville. A witness tells Metro Nashville police that a pedestrian, for some reason, fell into the roadway at Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Before he could turn around to help, a dark-colored sedan hit and killed him.
fox17.com
'They thought we was Santa Claus': Middle Tennessee missionaries go to uncharted Ukraine
A small group of Middle Tennessee missionaries including a 94-year-old World War II veteran are going back to the Ukraine to help disabled orphans. This amazing group of senior citizens continues to make a difference in the lives of 700 children who need help. Pastor Stuart Martin has ministered to...
fox17.com
Davidson County cemetery responds to families waiting on headstones
Some families with loved ones buried at a Davidson County cemetery are still waiting for headstones more than two years later. “This is Rayqwon. He was born on the Fourth of July,” Shateka Smith whose waiting on her son’s headstone said. Shateka Smith lost her son July of...
fox17.com
Trousdale Police respond to woman who said she was held at knifepoint, forced to undress
TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Trousdale Police responded to a woman who said someone held her at knifepoint and forced her to undress on Sunday. Deputies responded to a call from Freeman Lane where they found a woman who said she was forced to disrobe, was held against her will and threatened with death, the Trousdale County Sheriff's Department reported.
fox17.com
A Country Christmas: Gaylord Opryland Resort's 'ICE!' tradition returns to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort is celebrating the return of their longtime holiday tradition ICE! which will depict scenes from a Christmas classic: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, ICE! will return to the resort as part of A Country Christmas...
fox17.com
Criminal trend targets homeless community in check cashing scheme
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) --According to police, two people behind a check cashing scheme in Hendersonville used a homeless individual, that is suffering from the after effects of a traumatic brain injury to cash fraudulent checks at a shopping center. Homeless advocates call this disgusting, some say they’re not surprised.
fox17.com
Community worried about Brookmeade Park folks who may not want to leave with housing offer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members approved $50 million to tackle the homeless crisis, and while community members are excited about the money, some are worried about how the funds would be spent. “We have a serious problem over here that no amount of money has ever prevented in...
fox17.com
Affordable housing a top concern for Nashvillians in new East Bank project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Imagine East Bank Vision has reached a new milestone. The planning department unanimously passed the plan last week, its first major hurdle to advance. The project aims to transform Nashville’s East Bank from acres of asphalt into a new neighborhood. Hundreds of public...
