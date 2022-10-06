ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Crews called to house fire on Meharry Blvd. early Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters were called to a massive residential fire early Monday morning on Meharry Boulevard. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) says crews responded to the blaze around 6:12 a.m. on Meharry Blvd. and 14th Avenue North. They arrived and found heavy flames and smoke billowing from the residence.
Police: Pair of brothers shot, killed at Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two brothers were shot and killed Sunday night at a park in North Nashville, Metro Police have confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Parkwood Park on Vailview Drive. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Quintarius Newbell and 17-year-old Keianthony Newbell suffering from gunshot wounds...
East Nashville residents respond to Sunday string of car break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video shows what Metro Police say is a group of kids carrying bags, flashlights and breaking into vehicles along Shelby Avenue in East Nashville between 11th and 19th streets. Police say the group is responsible for vandalizing at least 12 vehicles Sunday morning around 3...
Multi-family dwelling catches fire in Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, Tenn. -- A fire broke out at a multi-family dwelling in Nashville. Nashville Fire Department crews responded to a residential fire on the 3400 block of Clarksville Pike at around 1 p.m. Sunday with heavy smoke showing and visible flames through the roof. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Occupants escape Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- The occupants inside a house on fire in Brentwood escape without injury. Crews with Brentwood Fire & Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department fought the structure fire on the 9000 block of Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon. Two occupants made it out safely. Heavy smoke at the roof...
Man reportedly opens fire on car in N. Nashville, passenger shot in head

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A passenger in a car is shot in the head while waiting at a stop sign at a North Nashville intersection. Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting that occurred after a report of a man who got out of a dark sedan behind the victim's car at Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard , while behind two other cars at a stop sign, and got out and opened fire on the windshield at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Metro Police detectives seize packages of crystal meth laced with fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are in custody after Metro Police detectives seized packages of crystal meth laced with fentanyl over the weekend. Police said officers observed an apparent narcotics transaction in a parking lot. Raymondo Contrenas, 54, and Zujey Serna-Mendoza, 46, were arrested. Back in August, the...
Man shot to death in Antioch after being approached by group of men

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A man is killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Antioch. Adrian Johnson II is shot multiple times after a brief encounter with a group of men when they approached him on the sidewalk at the 1100 block of Bell Road at 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Nashville police. The 32-year-old died at the scene.
Trousdale Police respond to woman who said she was held at knifepoint, forced to undress

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Trousdale Police responded to a woman who said someone held her at knifepoint and forced her to undress on Sunday. Deputies responded to a call from Freeman Lane where they found a woman who said she was forced to disrobe, was held against her will and threatened with death, the Trousdale County Sheriff's Department reported.
Criminal trend targets homeless community in check cashing scheme

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) --According to police, two people behind a check cashing scheme in Hendersonville used a homeless individual, that is suffering from the after effects of a traumatic brain injury to cash fraudulent checks at a shopping center. Homeless advocates call this disgusting, some say they’re not surprised.
