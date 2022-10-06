ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines offering flights starting at $29 during ‘largest winter sale’ of year

By Chelsee Yee, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

HONOLULU ( KHON ) – It’s the final day of Southwest Airlines’ current winter sale, with fares as low as $29 still available for customers who book before 11:59 p.m. (CT) on Oct. 6.

The deals, said to be part of Southwest’s “largest winter sale of the year,” are available on flights leaving from a number of major U.S. hubs, including flights between Houston and New Orleans, Chicago and Charleston, and even California and Hawaii.

Customers can book their winter trip for travel valid from Nov. 29, 2022, through Feb. 15, 2023, with blackout dates extending from Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 9, 2023.

Southwest’s flight schedule is open through April 10, 2023.

Examples of one-way, low-fare winter getaways on Southwest.com include:

  • As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and New Orleans
  • As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Boston
  • As low as $63 one-way nonstop between Denver and Long Beach, California
  • As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Charleston , South Carolina
  • As low as $99 one-way nonstop between San Jose, California and Kona (Hawaii Island) .

Travelers can click here to see if a desired destination is part of the current deal.

Additional restrictions apply, including invalid travel dates for certain continental routes, as well as inter-island routes in Hawaii. Terms and conditions can be found on Southwest’s official website.

