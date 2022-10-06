Original Desk Top Adolf Hitler Bust With Heavy Marble Base Certified. Adolf Hitler Bust made of Metal with a BRONZE wash . Hitler bust is on a green solid three piece marble base. It stands about 11 inches tall in total. VERY HEAVY!. Super high quality likeness of Hitler. A very nice looking artifact. very fine. In very good condition. Some flaking to the finish Nice used example showing the expected but mild storage age and wear . 100% Guaranteed to be authentic. Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Nice Example! Don’t Miss It!

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO