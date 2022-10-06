Read full article on original website
Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15
A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
Pa. American Water donates $500 each to 142 fire companies, including 13 locally
Pennsylvania American Water said today it is donating $71,000 in grants to 142 fire companies and rescue units in honor of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week through its Firefighting Support Grant Program. Since launching the grant program in 2009, Pennsylvania American Water said it has donated more than...
Farmers Market Will Move to the rec park in 2023
After a series of productive discussions with the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA), the Adams County Farmers Market has finalized plans to move to the Gettysburg Rec Park in 2023. The market will be located in the parking lot in front of the Sterner Building, directly off Long Lane. The...
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
Pa. Farm Show Complex to host job fair to fill dozens of positions
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be holding a job fair this week. The job fair will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the complex at 2300 N. Cameron St. in Harrisburg. Participants should enter through the Maclay Street Lobby.
Lancaster Farming
Millcreek Milestone: Lebanon County Preserves 20,000th Acre
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly 100 invitees gathered Sept. 30 at the 113-acre Bollinger family farm in Lebanon County for a special occasion. On this chilly autumn morning, with brisk breezes blowing, state and local dignitaries, along with owners of preserved farms, came together for a warm celebration of the Bollinger farm marking 20,000 acres of Lebanon County farmland being preserved since 1992.
abc27.com
New Lebanon County Target announces opening date
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A brand-new Target will be opening to the public on Sunday, November 6, according to a press release. This opening will be just in time for all you black Friday shoppers. This Target is going to be on the larger side, reaching 117,000 square feet...
Utz Brands names new CEO
York County potato chip manufacturer, Utz Brands announced that it has hired a new CEO. Howard Friedman, currently COO of Post Holdings will join UTZ as CEO on Dec. 15. and will also serve as a member of the Utz board. Friedman, a Dickinson College alum, will replace Dylan Lissette...
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
local21news.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes of the Strinestown Community Fire Company in action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Strinestown Community Fire Company extinguished an overnight fire in Newberry Township, York County on Monday morning. For more, visit the company's Facebook page:. .
Dynamite truck explosion at Pennsylvania quarry sends 5 to hospital
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was...
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
WGAL
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of giving customers extra pills, submitting fraudulent claims
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County pharmacist was charged last week after investigators say he gave customers extra pills and submitted fraudulent pharmacy claims. Richard Boahene, 40, is the owner of Qwik-Med Pharmacy in Columbia. A criminal complaint alleges he gave extra pills and changed the doctor's prescription.
rochesterfirst.com
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
sanatogapost.com
Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month
ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Over 500 Pennsylvania National Guard troops set to be deployed to the Middle East
The Pennsylvania National Guard on Sunday recognized more than 500 soldiers who are being deployed to the Middle East for a year-long mission. The National Guard said its troops will serve in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Central Command. Operation Spartan Shield provides aviation, logistics, force protection and information management in nine countries.
gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com
Original Metal 1930’s Desk Top Adolf Hitler Bust With Heavy Marble Base Certified
Original Desk Top Adolf Hitler Bust With Heavy Marble Base Certified. Adolf Hitler Bust made of Metal with a BRONZE wash . Hitler bust is on a green solid three piece marble base. It stands about 11 inches tall in total. VERY HEAVY!. Super high quality likeness of Hitler. A very nice looking artifact. very fine. In very good condition. Some flaking to the finish Nice used example showing the expected but mild storage age and wear . 100% Guaranteed to be authentic. Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Nice Example! Don’t Miss It!
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
