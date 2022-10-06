ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

PennLive.com

Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15

A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Millcreek Milestone: Lebanon County Preserves 20,000th Acre

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly 100 invitees gathered Sept. 30 at the 113-acre Bollinger family farm in Lebanon County for a special occasion. On this chilly autumn morning, with brisk breezes blowing, state and local dignitaries, along with owners of preserved farms, came together for a warm celebration of the Bollinger farm marking 20,000 acres of Lebanon County farmland being preserved since 1992.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Lebanon County Target announces opening date

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A brand-new Target will be opening to the public on Sunday, November 6, according to a press release. This opening will be just in time for all you black Friday shoppers. This Target is going to be on the larger side, reaching 117,000 square feet...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Utz Brands names new CEO

York County potato chip manufacturer, Utz Brands announced that it has hired a new CEO. Howard Friedman, currently COO of Post Holdings will join UTZ as CEO on Dec. 15. and will also serve as a member of the Utz board. Friedman, a Dickinson College alum, will replace Dylan Lissette...
YORK COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks

Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
rochesterfirst.com

Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff. President Joe Biden issued an order to lower the flags in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This means all U.S. and state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, October...
EMMITSBURG, MD
sanatogapost.com

Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month

ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Over 500 Pennsylvania National Guard troops set to be deployed to the Middle East

The Pennsylvania National Guard on Sunday recognized more than 500 soldiers who are being deployed to the Middle East for a year-long mission. The National Guard said its troops will serve in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Central Command. Operation Spartan Shield provides aviation, logistics, force protection and information management in nine countries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com

Original Metal 1930’s Desk Top Adolf Hitler Bust With Heavy Marble Base Certified

Original Desk Top Adolf Hitler Bust With Heavy Marble Base Certified. Adolf Hitler Bust made of Metal with a BRONZE wash . Hitler bust is on a green solid three piece marble base. It stands about 11 inches tall in total. VERY HEAVY!. Super high quality likeness of Hitler. A very nice looking artifact. very fine. In very good condition. Some flaking to the finish Nice used example showing the expected but mild storage age and wear . 100% Guaranteed to be authentic. Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Nice Example! Don’t Miss It!
GETTYSBURG, PA

