Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

PA farm to provide White House with official Christmas Tree

Auburn, PA (WBRE) — This year’s official White House Christmas Tree will be from Pennsylvania. While it may only be October, the White House is already in the holiday spirit. Officials from the White House were at Evergreen Acres in Schuylkill County Monday morning to pick just the...
