Central PA farmers: Summer drought made for smaller pumpkins this year
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Farmers have told us this unusually dry, hot summer had a noticeable impact on their corn and hay harvests. They say that's somewhat the case, too, for this Halloween staple: Pumpkins. "Pumpkins are affected in many ways by the drought. Not only the drought,...
PA farm to provide White House with official Christmas Tree
Auburn, PA (WBRE) — This year’s official White House Christmas Tree will be from Pennsylvania. While it may only be October, the White House is already in the holiday spirit. Officials from the White House were at Evergreen Acres in Schuylkill County Monday morning to pick just the...
'I fell in love': New owner of The Johnstown Galleria says hands on approach can save mall
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — After years of uncertainty, the new owner of The Johnstown Galleria said he’s already getting down to work to try and bring the mall back as a local shopping destination. And while it’s no secret that the shopping mall industry has fallen on hard...
7 people from 6 states arrested after climate crisis activists block Maryland traffic
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Seven people from six different states were arrested after climate crisis activists blocked traffic on the Inner Loop of the I-495 Beltway in Maryland Monday morning, demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency. More than 10 people wearing neon vests were sitting in...
'They think they're in love:' online Romance Scams increasing in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Imagine going on a dating website looking for love, but ending up falling for a scammer. The "master of disguise" pretends to be somebody else, luring those seeking romance into a "romance scam" instead. "They want to believe that they have this relationship. They...
Police: Nanty Glo man charged for string of thefts, vehicle break-ins in Richland Township
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Nanty Glo man is facing charges for his involvement in a string of thefts and vehicle break-ins in Richland Township. Richland Police say Aaron Findley, 26, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 7, after officers responded to the 200...
PSP: Northern Cambria man allegedly shot other man for 'trespassing' on his property
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were...
