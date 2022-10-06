ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Nominations open for annual Folklife Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award. The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its second recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday morning. The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and a walk to the NMU Fire Site. The ceremony began at the Land Recognition Sign on campus. It is the second year the day has been officially recognized by NMU.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Gladstone, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
Gladstone, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Society
WLUC

City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday is Leif Erikson Day. To celebrate, the City of Norway is hosting the Leif Erikson Fall Festival. The festival celebrates Norway’s Viking history and Nordic roots. There was a parade, competitive races, the crowning of Miss Norway, and even a “Funeral Pyre” boat-burning.
NORWAY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Online Safety#Osf St Francis Hospital
WLUC

Wildcat Volleyball dominates SVSU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Volleyball team took on Saginaw Valley State on the home court today. An attack error by Jacqueline Smith gave the Cardinals the first point of the match, they claimed the second also. Freshman McKenzie Gruner retaliated with an absolute laser. She claimed the first and second points for the team.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU Football drops overtime decision to Davenport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team welcomed the Davenport Panthers to town for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup, and the second meeting between the schools in the 2022 campaign. The game went into overtime where both teams got a possession. The Panthers were able...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy