Steady as They Go…Small Group Has Worked for Over a Decade to Remove Trash From SoHum
Week after week, ERCP (the Eel River Cleanup Project) picks up trash in Southern Humboldt. Every Friday, a small group of intrepid folks with trucks pick up litter and haul the resulting bags of garbage and abandoned items from the areas in and around the towns of Garberville and Redway. And, then they pay to have it all dumped.
Be Prepared for the Rain, Protect the Drain!
The City of Arcata is committed to improving stormwater runoff that enters our local waterbodies, such as our numerous creeks and Humboldt Bay. Stormwater is rain that is not absorbed into the ground, but instead runs directly into storm drains. Storm drains are separate from the wastewater treatment system, meaning the runoff is not filtered or treated like it would through a treatment system, soil, or plants. Stormwater runoff directly enters the local waterways. The runoff picks up pollutants like trash, chemicals, oils, and dirt/sediment that can harm our local creeks and Humboldt Bay.
Redwood Art Association Hosting Halloween Exhibition Starting October 19th
This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:. Redwood Art Association Gallery will host the Halloween Exhibition 2022 from October 19-November 11,2022. This in-gallery exhibition will be judged by Shelbi Schroeder,Art Instructor at Cal Poly Humboldt. Categories for entry can include but are not limited to ceramics/pottery, collage,...
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on October 15
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, October 15. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Bomb Threat at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday
On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
EPD Promoting National Pedestrian Safety Month with Safety Tips
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and Eureka Police Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”. “Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or sidewalk, we are all pedestrians at one point,” Eureka...
The Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility Releases Endorsements for Election
Press release from the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER):. The Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility (RCCER) is proud to offer its endorsement to five candidates: Juan Pablo Cervantes for Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters; Mario Fernandez for Eureka City Council, Leslie Castellano for Eureka City Council, Meredith Matthews for Arcata City Council, and Julie Ryan for the Humboldt Municipal Services District. Environmental voters can trust that these candidates will lead in addressing our climate crisis, protecting vulnerable populations, and protecting our ecosystems.
Historic Eagle House Announces Grand Opening of Tavern 1888
The Historic Eagle House located at 139 2nd Street in Old Town Eureka, CA is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Tavern 1888. The press and public are invited to attend on Friday, October 14th from 5:30pm to 10pm. A ribbon cutting ceremony starts off the celebration at 5:30pm, followed by live music from Canary and the Vamp and DJ Marjo Lak in the grand theater ballroom.
‘Soil-Disturbing Construction Projects Required to Take Erosion Control Measures During Wet Weather Season’: Arcata
With the onset of wet weather season, the City of Arcata Environmental Services Department reminds builders that all construction activities causing soil disturbances are required to have appropriate erosion control Stormwater Best Management Practices (BMPs) in place by Saturday, October 15. State regulations require that BMPs are installed and properly...
HappyDay: Ma and Pops
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. There are two ways to have more money; I can earn more, or I can spend less....
Countywide Slurry Project and Grind & Inlay Project Resumes This Week
The City of Arcata is notifying the public that the Countywide Slurry Project and Grind & Inlay Project will be resuming [this] week. As the community may have noticed, there have been two major street resurfacing and rehabilitation projects which have occurred in the past month: the 2022 Countywide Accelerated Cure Slurry Seal Project and the 2022 Grind & Inlay Project. These two projects were underway, but put on hold due to project scheduling and weather issues. Both projects are expected to resume on Monday, October 10.
‘And the Dance Goes On: An Autumn Variety Show’
FEET FIRST DANCERS PRESENTS “And the Dance Goes On: An Autumn Variety Show”. It’s been a long couple of years for Feet First Dancers. The pandemic thwarted our love of performing, but we’ll be back giving our all to our community this fall. “And the Dance Goes...
[UPDATE 12:55 p.m.] House on Fire in Ridgewood Heights
About quarter after 12 this afternoon, Humboldt Bay firefighters rushed to a home on fire in the 6100 block of Beechwood in the Ridgewood Heights area of eastern Eureka. The first firefighters on scene are reporting that heavy smoke is coming from a a wood frame, single story residence. They are fighting an offensive fire.
Meth, Burglary Tools Found During Probation Search With Help of K9 Yahtzee
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted...
Chev is ‘Curious, Gentle, and Engaging’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Chev. I am a male, black Labrador Retriever. Age: The shelter...
Two in the Bush Get Arrested in Myers Flat Felony Trespassing Incident
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 2:19 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
Tyler James White: ‘A Very Loving and Caring Soul’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Tyler James White, 28, long-term resident of Humboldt County, Ca passed away on...
Penelope is Looking for a Loving Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Penelope. I am a female, brown tabby and black Domestic Mediumhair.
Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence
Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
EXIT Theatre Arcata Presents ‘Waking Sam Beckett’ October 14-23
Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Tickets $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/422586245837. EXIT Theatre Presents “Waking Sam Beckett” – a Godot inspired existential comedy. Imagine Samuel Beckett’s characters Gogo and Didi burying their creator and questioning what does this mean? – do they have to keep waiting? Come find out in this new Godot inspired reverie. written by and featuring Marc Gabriel and EXIT Theatre artistic director Christina Augello with directorial support by Patricia Hume.
