AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the fifth of the month and based on the last two digits of your SNAP ID number. The program is run by the...
WMAZ
More than $300 million still available under the Georgia Mortgage Assistance Program
ATLANTA — Millions of dollars have helped Georgia homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments during the pandemic, leaving more than $300 million that has gone unclaimed. Since the beginning of the year, the Georgia Mortgage Assistance Program has provided $30 million dollars to 1,600 families that have...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
The Daily South
Wawa Is Heading To Georgia
Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DOR income tax extension deadline
ATLANTA – The Georgia DOR reminds taxpayers of the upcoming income tax filing deadline for extensions. The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) is reminding taxpayers that the income tax filing deadline for those filing an extension is Monday, October 17, 2022. Individuals who received a valid extension have until October 17th to file their returns without penalty.
Georgia’s SAT scores beat the national average for the 5th year in a row
The Scoop: For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT — specifically, Georgia public school students recorded a mean score of 1052, which is 24 points higher than the national average for public school students of 1028.
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WALB 10
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
Georgia tax collections continue to climb despite national recession talk
A lot of economic news has been bad the past few months, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the state of Georgia’s bank account.
recordpatriot.com
Georgia turnout funding falters after boosting Democrats in 2020
The get-out-the-vote infrastructure that turned Georgia blue two years ago is short on the cash from donors that made it possible, according to its leaders. The phalanx of nonprofits that knocked on 10 million doors in the state in 2020 is likely to hit fewer than 4 million by November, according to Greg Speed, president of America Votes, a national group that coordinates and steers funding to turnout efforts. America Votes said it will spend less than $20 million in Georgia this year, half of what it spent two years ago.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia consumers beware of buying flood damage cars
ATLANTA – The Attorney General is advising Georgia consumers be mindful of flood damage vehicles from Hurricane Ian when buying used cars. Attorney General Chris Carr is advising consumers who are buying used cars to be wary of vehicles that might have suffered flood damage as a result of Hurricane Ian.
wgxa.tv
Health care is important on both sides of the leash
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS warns of Cash Assistance phishing schemes
ATLANTA – Georgia Customers are being urged to be aware of Cash Assistance Program phishing schemes to obtain personal information. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is urging customers to be on high alert for phishing schemes through their personal emails and third-party accounts as bad actors attempt to exploit the Cash Assistance Program to steal personally identifiable information with illegitimate emails, text messages, social media posts, and unexpected phone calls, among other things.
Spooky sailors: Second annual Witches float on Ocmulgee River held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — If you passed by Amerson River Park Sunday afternoon, you probably spotted some witches who swapped their brooms out for paddles. Folks got out their Halloween costumes a few weeks early, and dressed as witches, warlocks and wizards to float down the Ocmulgee river for the second annual Witches Float.
Swim Macon hosts their largest swim meet ever
MACON, Ga. — This weekend, swim Macon hosted their largest meet ever, with over 250 swimmers!. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., folks could stop by their facilities on Northside Drive to watch the meet take place. There were also 10 visiting teams, in addition to...
Bibb's Central High School joins statewide rise in graduation rates
MACON, Ga. — More Georgia teens than ever are getting their high school diplomas. The state department of education on Thursday announced their 2022 graduation rates. Statewide, the state says it passed 84 percent this year.That means more than five out six rising ninth graders graduate within four years. That rate has risen more than 14 points in the last 10 years.
Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
13WMAZ
