Hannibal, MO

MSHP arrests two men for child pornography

By Ryan Shiner
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested two men in unrelated child pornography investigations.

Gabriel Cloutier, 38, of Hannibal, was arrested Tuesday after troopers executed a search warrant of his home on Center Street. Investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.

Cloutier was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held at the Marion County jail. His bond is set at $100,000. An arraignment is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Scott O’Brien, 20, of Moberly, was arrested Monday after troopers executed a search warrant at his home on Austin Street. He was charged with possession and promoting child pornography.

O'Brien currently at the Randolph County jail. His bond was set for $20,000.

