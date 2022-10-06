Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
WLUC
Part I: Lansing Michigan State Police training academy ushers in latest wave of recruits for 142nd school
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You see them on every highway across Michigan: blue or black Michigan State Police cruisers, ready to respond to emergencies or crimes at a moment’s notice. That kind of dedication begins from day one, according to the leadership behind the MSP, starting at the Lansing...
WLUC
Michigan’s gas price average rises 19 cents in past week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages across the state of Michigan have seen an increase of 19 cents from a week ago. Motorists in Michigan are now paying an average of $4.36 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The national average is nearly 50 cents less than that, at $3.91 per gallon. This price is also 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year. The jump in price is due to high gas demand and a tight supply.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims
The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
'Imminent harm to the public': State of Michigan suspends license of Novi Carvana vehicle dealer over alleged violations
While their slogan promises to ‘drive you happy,” officials with the State of Michigan accuse the Carvana vending machine of falling short on happiness and delivering big on violations.
The Five Richest People in Michigan and What They’re Worth
The amount of money Michigan's wealthiest people have is astounding. When it comes to Michigan millionaires and billionaires, the state is filled with them. There are five people in Michigan right now that have a net worth of at least $3 billion. Yes, billion...with a "B." Check out who the...
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 24-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off he bought on lunch break
A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur. Decatur is about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
Light or blight? Michigan woman told no more decorations
A Haslett holiday hallmark is no more, following complaints and a cease and desist letter.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
