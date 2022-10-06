DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages across the state of Michigan have seen an increase of 19 cents from a week ago. Motorists in Michigan are now paying an average of $4.36 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The national average is nearly 50 cents less than that, at $3.91 per gallon. This price is also 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year. The jump in price is due to high gas demand and a tight supply.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO