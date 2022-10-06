ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

Michigan’s gas price average rises 19 cents in past week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages across the state of Michigan have seen an increase of 19 cents from a week ago. Motorists in Michigan are now paying an average of $4.36 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The national average is nearly 50 cents less than that, at $3.91 per gallon. This price is also 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year. The jump in price is due to high gas demand and a tight supply.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Michigan#Infrastructure#Broadband Internet#Investment#U S Treasury#The Capital Project Fund#The U S Treasury
recordpatriot.com

Future of Tippy Dam uncertain

BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 24-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off he bought on lunch break

A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur. Decatur is about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
DECATUR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy