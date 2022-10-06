Gas prices are continuing to rise in Northeast Ohio with AAA reporting an average of $3.924 per gallon. That's 23 cents more than last week. Last week's average in Northeast Ohio was $3.695 per gallon and the average this time last year was $3.112 per gallon. The national average is $3.91 per gallon. The average price in Youngstown is $3.898 per gallon and the average price in Niles is $3.868.

