Boardman, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 11th

Vindicator file photo / October 12, 1994 | Warren G. Harding High School juniors Yulonda Grayer, left, and Tawanna Young wait outside the school after a fire caused the students to be evacuated for about a half hour 28 years ago. October 11. 1997: Youngstown State University reports a 3.7...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Boardman, OH
City
Canfield, OH
Boardman, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Gas prices continue to rise in Northeast Ohio after oil production cuts

Gas prices are continuing to rise in Northeast Ohio with AAA reporting an average of $3.924 per gallon. That's 23 cents more than last week. Last week's average in Northeast Ohio was $3.695 per gallon and the average this time last year was $3.112 per gallon. The national average is $3.91 per gallon. The average price in Youngstown is $3.898 per gallon and the average price in Niles is $3.868.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh off

It's not exactly the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but more like the Valley's answer to it!. We're talking about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers' 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It takes place each year at Parks Garden Center in Canfield. This year's champ tipped the scales at a...
CANFIELD, OH
Person
Frank Larose
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Veterans can get a free oil change in Salem on Veterans Day; here's how

This Veterans Day, a Salem auto repair shop, and insurance agency are teaming up to offer local veterans a free oil change on Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day). In order to claim this offer, you must go to The Agent Insurance Services Salem office (620, Columbia St., Salem) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Veterans Day and present your VA card.
SALEM, OH

