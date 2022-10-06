Read full article on original website
Years Ago | October 11th
Vindicator file photo / October 12, 1994 | Warren G. Harding High School juniors Yulonda Grayer, left, and Tawanna Young wait outside the school after a fire caused the students to be evacuated for about a half hour 28 years ago. October 11. 1997: Youngstown State University reports a 3.7...
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
Morning Rundown
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According...
Breakdown of where Youngstown’s $82.7M ARP funds are going
Each month the committee reports where funds are being allocated to.
20 Federal Place eatery finds new home in Hubbard
After receiving some difficult news that they would have to pack up and move, a downtown Youngstown business has found a new home.
Gas prices continue to rise in Northeast Ohio after oil production cuts
Gas prices are continuing to rise in Northeast Ohio with AAA reporting an average of $3.924 per gallon. That's 23 cents more than last week. Last week's average in Northeast Ohio was $3.695 per gallon and the average this time last year was $3.112 per gallon. The national average is $3.91 per gallon. The average price in Youngstown is $3.898 per gallon and the average price in Niles is $3.868.
Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh off
It's not exactly the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but more like the Valley's answer to it!. We're talking about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers' 28th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. It takes place each year at Parks Garden Center in Canfield. This year's champ tipped the scales at a...
Columbiana County bridge, closed since 2017, to reopen soon
The Elizabeth Street Bridge in East Liverpool will reopen soon. although there is no official date set, it will reopen within the next two weeks.
Crews called to dryer fire at Youngstown prison
Reports said towels, oven mitts and other linen caught fire in the dryer at the CoreCivic prison, 2240 Hubbard Road.
Belmont County construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Car catches on fire, spreads to others in Austintown
A fire starts in one vehicle and then spreads to others. It happened early Friday morning at the Four Seasons Townhomes in Austintown.
Vacant East Side school broken into, copper, other equipment broken up
Police are investigating after several copper pipes and some equipment were found broken up at a vacant East Side school.
Youngstown house where 17 cats found outside condemned
An East Side house where humane agents removed 17 cats Wednesday was condemned Thursday.
Veterans can get a free oil change in Salem on Veterans Day; here's how
This Veterans Day, a Salem auto repair shop, and insurance agency are teaming up to offer local veterans a free oil change on Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day). In order to claim this offer, you must go to The Agent Insurance Services Salem office (620, Columbia St., Salem) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Veterans Day and present your VA card.
An inside look at the new Hot Dog Shoppe in Boardman
The new Hot Dog Shoppe in Boardman is open. It's serving food Friday and Saturday for customers who pre-register on its website.
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
