HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More services are coming to the Hampton Cove courtesy of the Huntsville-Madison County Library! Library cardholders can request library books, movies, and other materials online through the library’s website and have them delivered for pickup to the new locker inside the recreation center located at 429 Taylor Rd, Owens Crossroads. When patrons are done with their items, they can easily return them to the locker for check-in. The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library partnered with the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation, City Council Member Frances Akridge, and GrowCove to expand access to library books and materials in Hampton Cove with a new automated self-service library holds locker at the Mark Russell Recreation Center.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO