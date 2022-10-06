Read full article on original website
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Legendary civil rights activist to speak Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. luncheon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, freedom rider and sit-in activist of the civil rights movement will be the guest speaker at the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated’s luncheon event to be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the DoubleTree Hotel, in Decatur, Ala. This event is open to the public.
Over 2000 students attended the JLDC conference as the state moves towards more career-tech education
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The largest non-athletic gathering of students in the Southeastern United States for an educational purpose was held today in Huntsville. The Alabama Joint Leadership Development Conference (JLDC) brought over 2000 students from across north Alabama to learn valuable skills for the career-tech workforce. The goal of...
AshaKiran seeks to help the foreign-born victims of domestic violence
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Domestic violence victims often have a hard time seeking help, and if they're foreign born, there is an added layer that may prevent many from doing so. Nicole Baltazar, community director for AshaKiran knows this can be difficult for most. "Foreign born victims face an extra...
Expanded library access comes to Hampton Cove.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More services are coming to the Hampton Cove courtesy of the Huntsville-Madison County Library! Library cardholders can request library books, movies, and other materials online through the library’s website and have them delivered for pickup to the new locker inside the recreation center located at 429 Taylor Rd, Owens Crossroads. When patrons are done with their items, they can easily return them to the locker for check-in. The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library partnered with the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation, City Council Member Frances Akridge, and GrowCove to expand access to library books and materials in Hampton Cove with a new automated self-service library holds locker at the Mark Russell Recreation Center.
Students at Alabama A&M say conditions at dorm are unlivable
Some students at Alabama A&M University say conditions at the school's dorms are "unlivable."
New recycling carts coming to Madison County
New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
‘He was not raised like that’: Slain Alabama teen wasn’t armed or trying to rob victim, mother claims
The mother of the 14-year-old north Alabama boy who was shot and killed Sunday morning in an attempted robbery involving five juveniles denied police claims that her son was armed or attempting to rob the victim. “Nobody will ever drag my son’s name like they are doing because my son...
Local veterinarian shares safety tips for pet owners this Halloween
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We're in October, also known as "spooky season" and as we near Halloween, it can also be spooky for our pets. A local veterinarian, Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville Animal Services, is sharing tips to keep our beloved furry friends safe. "At my house when...
Decatur fire behind Kroger serves as reminder for fire safety.
Over 60% of Alabama - including the state's four northern border counties - is dealing with what the National Integrated Drought Information System calls “abnormally dry" conditions. And, after a wood fire levelled most of a bulldozing site behind the Kroger on Beltline Road SW in Decatur Sunday night, fire safety remains important.
Local nonprofit helps home girls aging out of foster care
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville nonprofit, Kids to Love, celebrated a new achievement on Thursday by building five cottages for women aging out of foster care. Kids to Love helps children within the foster care system and Davidson Farms is more than a piece of land, it's home for many girls in foster care.
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens in north Alabama, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Huntsville's '3rd Base Grill' is closing its doors due to inflation, staffing shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A popular bar and grill in Huntsville is closing its doors next week. '3rd Base Grill' employees say the lack of cooking staff and uncertainty about the sold property their building sits on, is why they're unable to keep things running. Gwen Perry has worked as...
Decatur PD: Synthetic Cannabinoid "Spice" laced with high levels of fentanyl
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department responded to multiple incidents involving persons who were under the influence of synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as spice. In some of the incidents, the subjects had actually overdosed. Investigators with the Vice/Narcotics Unit began investigating and determined that the narcotics in...
Owens Volunteer Fire Department host fall festival to fundraise and connect with the community
ATHENS, Ala. — The Owens Volunteer Fire Department in Limestone County hosted a fall festival. Events like these help fund their team and allow them to connect with the community. Adam Hall, the president of Owens Volunteer Fire Department says, "if we were not here, you'd have paid fire...
Calling local artists! Arts Huntsville wants your proposal to illuminate Apollo Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Arts Huntsville is looking for local artists to help dress up Apollo Park with lights. Arts Huntsville is partnering with The Orion Amphitheater and local fabricator JL Troupe Company to find local artists to help produce a special park project. They want to design an artistic lighting project to be suspended from the trees in north Apollo Park outside The Orion Amphitheater.
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
Wallace State responds to offensive statements made by instructor
HANCEVILLE, Ala. — "As a college, we affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eliminating racism, bigotry, and discrimination in all its forms, and to serving as a beacon of equity, equality, inclusivity, and accessibility for our community." That was part of the statement from Wallace State Community College when offensive online statements by an instructor at the school went viral.
Huntsville's Temple B'nai Sholom encourages the community to visit the historic synagogue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Jewish holiday, Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, concluded recently and Yom Kippur is just around the corner. Rabbi Scott Colbert in Huntsville wants to share their religion with the growing community. Temple B'nai Sholom has been in Huntsville since 1899 and...
Man suffers seizure at Limestone Correctional Facility after not receiving medication.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Around noon on Wednesday, Travis Montgomery had yet to receive his first meal at Limestone County Correctional Facility when he tried to nap on his bunk. He woke up a few minutes later, suffering from a seizure. “I wasn’t really sure what was going on,...
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire
Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
