ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

Legendary civil rights activist to speak Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. luncheon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, freedom rider and sit-in activist of the civil rights movement will be the guest speaker at the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated’s luncheon event to be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the DoubleTree Hotel, in Decatur, Ala. This event is open to the public.
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

Expanded library access comes to Hampton Cove.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — More services are coming to the Hampton Cove courtesy of the Huntsville-Madison County Library! Library cardholders can request library books, movies, and other materials online through the library’s website and have them delivered for pickup to the new locker inside the recreation center located at 429 Taylor Rd, Owens Crossroads. When patrons are done with their items, they can easily return them to the locker for check-in. The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library partnered with the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation, City Council Member Frances Akridge, and GrowCove to expand access to library books and materials in Hampton Cove with a new automated self-service library holds locker at the Mark Russell Recreation Center.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
WAAY-TV

New recycling carts coming to Madison County

New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
MADISON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Ncac#Care Program
FOX54 News

Decatur fire behind Kroger serves as reminder for fire safety.

Over 60% of Alabama - including the state's four northern border counties - is dealing with what the National Integrated Drought Information System calls “abnormally dry" conditions. And, after a wood fire levelled most of a bulldozing site behind the Kroger on Beltline Road SW in Decatur Sunday night, fire safety remains important.
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

Local nonprofit helps home girls aging out of foster care

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville nonprofit, Kids to Love, celebrated a new achievement on Thursday by building five cottages for women aging out of foster care. Kids to Love helps children within the foster care system and Davidson Farms is more than a piece of land, it's home for many girls in foster care.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX54 News

Calling local artists! Arts Huntsville wants your proposal to illuminate Apollo Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Arts Huntsville is looking for local artists to help dress up Apollo Park with lights. Arts Huntsville is partnering with The Orion Amphitheater and local fabricator JL Troupe Company to find local artists to help produce a special park project. They want to design an artistic lighting project to be suspended from the trees in north Apollo Park outside The Orion Amphitheater.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Wallace State responds to offensive statements made by instructor

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — "As a college, we affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eliminating racism, bigotry, and discrimination in all its forms, and to serving as a beacon of equity, equality, inclusivity, and accessibility for our community." That was part of the statement from Wallace State Community College when offensive online statements by an instructor at the school went viral.
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy