LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was injured with less than a minute before halftime of KU’s game with No. 17 TCU. Daniels was injured as he rolled to his right on a third-and-6 just prior to halftime. Unable to find a pass-catcher open, a TCU defender tripped him up and landed on him. Trainers appeared to attend to his right shoulder, the same one he throws the football with.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO