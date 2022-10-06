Read full article on original website
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
Bobby Witt, Jr. steps in for Bill Self as drum honoree for Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you need a pinch-hitter, why not call on a baseball player?. Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self had been scheduled to be the honoree for the pregame drum ceremony Monday evening but scheduling wouldn’t permit him to make it. So star Royals...
Grandview police change strategy as they struggle to fill officer positions
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
Excelsior Springs home at center of investigation is boarded up, fenced off
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular gorilla
The Kansas City Zoo mourns the death of a popular gorilla names Curtis. The gorilla had "groundbreaking" care in an attempt to save his life.
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
Local Lawrence businesses react to Kansas football stadium renovation plans
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday
Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 win.
KU football's resurgence is bringing more fans to Lawrence — and headaches to some merchants
Walk down Massachusetts Street on any given Saturday you’ll and probably see a decent amount of people. When there’s a home football game, that amount increases significantly, especially this season. On Saturday, lines for restaurants extended out onto Mass Street, business closed for extended lunch hours to view...
FORECAST: Sunday will be warmer as temperatures reach the mid-70s
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:01 AM UTC. |. University of Kansas students braved...
Dozens gather to pray for Excelsior Springs in the wake of recent crimes
Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s. Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Coldest evening since April in store for KC area. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022...
KU QB Jalon Daniels injured prior to halftime; Jayhawks trail Horned Frogs 10-3 at break
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was injured with less than a minute before halftime of KU’s game with No. 17 TCU. Daniels was injured as he rolled to his right on a third-and-6 just prior to halftime. Unable to find a pass-catcher open, a TCU defender tripped him up and landed on him. Trainers appeared to attend to his right shoulder, the same one he throws the football with.
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
Dog sitter won't return slain Kansas City firefighter's dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri last week say they are fighting a different battle, getting his beloved dog back.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams. Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.
Jayhawks outdueled by Horned Frogs, lose 38-31
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Without star quarterback Jalon Daniels for the entirety of the second half, Kansas lost to TCU in a back-and-forth contest, 38-31. A last-ditch effort to tie the game was unsuccessful, as a pass intended for Lawrence Arnold fell incomplete on fourth-and-9 with 37 seconds remaining. TCU...
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022
With Troostapalooza kicking off this weekend, critics share some of the best options for dining along this historic Kansas City avenue. Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring. “That’s...
Joe's Blog: It can rain in a drought (MON-10/10)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I’m back from vacation starting today so that’s a change I guess. The weather though hasn’t changed since I’ve left, at least from a moisture standpoint. There were some drought showers last week (rain that mostly evaporates), and there are a few chances this week, but there is still no strong system likely to impact our area for awhile.
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
