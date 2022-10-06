ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Houston, MO
Kansas City, MO
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday

Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Sunday will be warmer as temperatures reach the mid-70s

Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:01 AM UTC. |. University of Kansas students braved...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KU QB Jalon Daniels injured prior to halftime; Jayhawks trail Horned Frogs 10-3 at break

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was injured with less than a minute before halftime of KU’s game with No. 17 TCU. Daniels was injured as he rolled to his right on a third-and-6 just prior to halftime. Unable to find a pass-catcher open, a TCU defender tripped him up and landed on him. Trainers appeared to attend to his right shoulder, the same one he throws the football with.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams. Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Jayhawks outdueled by Horned Frogs, lose 38-31

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Without star quarterback Jalon Daniels for the entirety of the second half, Kansas lost to TCU in a back-and-forth contest, 38-31. A last-ditch effort to tie the game was unsuccessful, as a pass intended for Lawrence Arnold fell incomplete on fourth-and-9 with 37 seconds remaining. TCU...
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022

With Troostapalooza kicking off this weekend, critics share some of the best options for dining along this historic Kansas City avenue. Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring. “That’s...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: It can rain in a drought (MON-10/10)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I’m back from vacation starting today so that’s a change I guess. The weather though hasn’t changed since I’ve left, at least from a moisture standpoint. There were some drought showers last week (rain that mostly evaporates), and there are a few chances this week, but there is still no strong system likely to impact our area for awhile.
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO

