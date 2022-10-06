ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Pleading Guilty In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims’ passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim’s passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored. The defendants will be sentenced in February. They face up to five years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine.

Western Iowa Today

