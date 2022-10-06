There’s just so much you can do with an iPad: video editing, gaming, even homework or drawing. It’s one of the most versatile tablets available, and right now, you can pick up the 10.2-inch iPad 9th gen for only $269. This not a drill — not only was this the most popular SPY deal of the entire year, but this also marks the lowest price at which this iPad has ever been listed. The 2021 model has an A12 Bionic chip, a Retina display and Touch ID for authentication and Apple Pay. While not as powerful as an iPad Pro, it’s...

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO