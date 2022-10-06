Penn State is among the fringe college football playoff contenders that could be there in November: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 7: Alabama takes a dive
We're six full weeks into the 2022 college football season and now it's time to get our first look at the updated AP top 25 rankings. Six teams came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard on Saturday, but none in the top 10, even if top-ranked Alabama came very, very close. The defending SEC ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
Not only did Brent Venables get embarrassed by Texas, he’s being a poor sport about it
The Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and they didn’t show up to their postgame press conference on time. The honeymoon period for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Sooners head coach has ended. After starting off the season...
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 7 announced
We're six weeks into the 2022 college football season and now it's time to get our first look at the new, updated top 25 rankings. Six teams in last week's poll lost over the weekend, and we came just two yards shy of the No. 1 team getting upset at home after Texas A&M played Alabama to the ...
Deion Sanders gets shoved by opposing coach in Jackson State win
Deion Sanders promised that Saturday’s Jackson State-Alabama State game would be a ‘gift’ early in the week, but he was in for a surprise of his own Saturday night. Things got awkward and even physical in the handshake line as Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. pushed off Deion Sanders when he attempted to […] The post Deion Sanders gets shoved by opposing coach in Jackson State win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kirk Herbstreit seems less than thrilled about calling Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Kirk Herbstreit has already seen what Ohio State can do this season. The ESPN color commentator and former Ohio State quarterback was on the calls for both of the Buckeyes' wins against Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Herbstreit, along with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe, will be in East Lansing Saturday for Ohio State's first road game against Michigan State at 4 p.m.
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
Deion Sanders Jr. Reacts to Handshake Incident at Alabama State
The Jackson State coach’s son took to Twitter to weigh in on the testy postgame exchange between his father and Hornets coach Eddie Robinson Jr.
Jim Harbaugh comments on horse-crap call during Michigan’s win over Indiana
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game between Michigan and Indiana, there is no way you watched the first half and did not leave thinking about how bad the referees were. Well, it sounds like Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was not too happy either. During the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News
Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten. Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator. The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly...
Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff
On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. Though it won't surprise anyone,...
Paul Finebaum reveals new Top 4, first team out of College Football Playoff with surprise contender
Paul Finebaum updated his top teams in college football after another wild week, revealing who he believes will be in the College Football Playoff at the moment. On Sportscenter early Sunday morning, Finebaum stated his top-four, along with who his first team out is, as well. After a pretty chalk weekend last Sunday, Finebaum decided to shake things up this time around.
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 rankings after Week 6 of college football
Week 6 has come and gone, and another week of college football is in the books. The weekend saw plenty of exciting action, featuring many tight games and a few big-time upsets. Following Saturday’s slate of games, ESPN has released updated FPI Top 25 rankings with some surprising and major movement throughout.
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0