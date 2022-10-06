ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

swark.today

Howard County team competes in National 4-H Food Challenge finals

LITTLE ROCK — A team of Arkansas 4-H members celebrated National 4-H Week by competing in the National 4-H Food Challenge finals and returning home with a sixth-place win. Adelene Westfall, Sarah Lamb, and Christian Trombley— competing as the “Seniors with Spatulas” — competed against 10 other teams from Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming at the competition, held Oct. 4 at the Texas State Fair in Dallas.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A former teacher with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in east Texas has been arrested. Police say Brandon Sams, 46, was arrested on several charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was employed with the school district as a band instructor and was fired Sept. 26. Police say the district is cooperating with the investigation.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS DFW

Texarkana band director charged with child exploitation violations

TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD. 
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

Second staging of ‘Saying Goodbye to Jenny’ living history tour to take place at Old Washington Oct. 15

WASHINGTON, Ark. – You won’t believe what happened to 16-year-old Jenny Vann. The Saying Goodbye to Jenny living history tour at Historic Washington State Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. will recreate a 19th-century wake at an antebellum home in Washington. Park guests will be immersed in the tradition and ritual of friends and relatives visiting at the home of young Jenny Vann, recently deceased.
WASHINGTON, AR
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope police log

On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
NewsBreak
Education
KNOE TV8

South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder

SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
UNION COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Paul Bianchin

Paul Bianchin, age 70 of Blevins, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 8 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
BLEVINS, AR
swark.today

HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022

HOPE, AR
swark.today

Florence Zimmer

Florence Zimmer, age 85 of Blevins, Arkansas passed away Monday October 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by. BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
BLEVINS, AR

