TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO