swark.today
Hope Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame inductees to be honored Friday October 14
HOPE, Ark – Hope Public Schools will host the 2022 Hope Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame induction ceremony and reception on Friday, October 14, at 2pm in the MAC Building at Hammons Stadium. The public is invited to celebrate the 2022 inductees (alphabetically): Susan Bailey, Judee Gunter, Larry...
swark.today
Farmers Bank Foundation provides $100k in funding for new Workforce Center on UAHT’s Texarkana campus
Texarkana, Ark. — Oct. 10, 2022 – The Farmers Bank Foundation has committed $100,000 to. the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) to fund the construction and. development of a new Workforce Center at the Texarkana, Arkansas, campus. The building will be called the Farmers Bank & Trust...
swark.today
Lions Club members receive lesson on how best to approach merchants for Christmas auction donations, hear Voter Guide information
At the Hope Lions Club meeting today, Lions members learned from two veterans of the practice how best to approach area business owners for donations of items or money to the club’s annual Christmas auction December 1-3. In a skit to illustrate methods of speaking to merchants about possibly...
swark.today
Howard County team competes in National 4-H Food Challenge finals
LITTLE ROCK — A team of Arkansas 4-H members celebrated National 4-H Week by competing in the National 4-H Food Challenge finals and returning home with a sixth-place win. Adelene Westfall, Sarah Lamb, and Christian Trombley— competing as the “Seniors with Spatulas” — competed against 10 other teams from Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming at the competition, held Oct. 4 at the Texas State Fair in Dallas.
KSLA
Texarkana ISD teacher arrested, fired for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A former teacher with the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) in east Texas has been arrested. Police say Brandon Sams, 46, was arrested on several charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was employed with the school district as a band instructor and was fired Sept. 26. Police say the district is cooperating with the investigation.
Texarkana band director charged with child exploitation violations
TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD.
swark.today
Second staging of ‘Saying Goodbye to Jenny’ living history tour to take place at Old Washington Oct. 15
WASHINGTON, Ark. – You won’t believe what happened to 16-year-old Jenny Vann. The Saying Goodbye to Jenny living history tour at Historic Washington State Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. will recreate a 19th-century wake at an antebellum home in Washington. Park guests will be immersed in the tradition and ritual of friends and relatives visiting at the home of young Jenny Vann, recently deceased.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
ktalnews.com
Ashdown man arrested for shooting Texarkana teen, possessing illegally altered gun
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested a person they say is responsible for the shooting that left a teen wounded on Wednesday afternoon. Police identified 23-year-old Zion Fricks of Ashdown as a suspect in the shooting. According to TAPD, Fricks was with the victim and...
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
SWAR man convicted in 2020 murder of Springhill man
A Webster Parish jury on Friday found 23-year-old Logan Smith of Taylor, Arkansas guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Bruns of Springhill.
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
KNOE TV8
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
swark.today
Paul Bianchin
Paul Bianchin, age 70 of Blevins, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 8 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
swark.today
Florence Zimmer
Florence Zimmer, age 85 of Blevins, Arkansas passed away Monday October 10, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by. BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Comments / 0