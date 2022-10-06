Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Disaster Relief Centers Will Remain Open For Columbus Day
All Disaster Recovery Centers and Multi-Agency Resource Centers will be operating under their regular hours on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 10. The Disaster Recovery Centers in Breathitt, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Breathitt County: Breathitt County Library – 1024 College...
wymt.com
Trail Ride underway in Knott County
LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - The trail ride is underway at Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County. Hundreds have flocked to the recreational area to ride on the trails and join in community fun. Knott County Trail Master Roger Bulen says he can feel excitement in the air. ”Everybody’s excited...
wdrb.com
Floyd County, Kentucky deputy slowly recovering after being shot in leg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyd County deputy shot in the line of duty is going through a long and painful recovery, reported by LEX18. Darrin Lawson, a Floyd County deputy, was shot in the leg three months ago when a Kentucky man allegedly killed three police officers in an ambush.
wymt.com
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
q95fm.net
James “Red” Allen Slone
James Allen “Red” Slone, age 64, of Drift, KY, husband of the late Susan Shepherd Slone, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY. He was born September 15, 1958 in Floyd County, KY, a son of the late James and Margaret Gibson Slone.
wymt.com
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call to a crash last week has left one man in jail facing charges. Last Thursday morning, Pineville Police were called to a possible crash on U.S. 25E near Pineville. When the officer arrived at the scene, he found David Anthony Hale,...
wdrb.com
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
wvih.com
Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified
The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
salyersvilleindependent.com
WALNUT FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND
HALF MOUNTAIN – The fourth-annual Walnut Festival is scheduled for October 15 at the Half Mountain Battlefield Park, across from South Magoffin Elementary. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, with admission free, plenty of entertainment, kids’ activities, a car show, cornhole tournament, and many local vendors and amazing concessions signed up for the day.
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
wymt.com
Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
A man out of Floyd County is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. 45-year-old Jason Bailey, of Langley, was driving on Sunday afternoon along RT 680, when his pickup truck is said to have left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey received injuries from the crash and...
1039thebulldog.com
More than 30,000 tons of flood debris removed from waterways
More than 30,000 tons of flood debris have been pulled out of Letcher County waterways since cleanup started in August. The Mountain Eagle reports that includes 29 cars that have been pulled out of streams by contractors under the guidance of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Work continues in Mayking, Millstone,...
wymt.com
‘The only consecutive festival’: 41st Jenny Wiley Festival fills weekend with fall fun
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Star City if falling into the new season with a little tradition, celebrating the 41st Annual Jenny Wiley Festival this weekend. The festival, which organizers celebrate proudly as “the only consecutive festival”- after adjusting and continuing through the early years of the pandemic- has been packed with familiar sights, smells, and sounds. But the event is growing, adding new booths and options this year.
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
clayconews.com
Alleged Vandalism Duo found with Meth during Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon October 6, 2022 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Whitley Road, approximately 3 miles South of London while deputies were...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Charges Related To Alleged Assault In Louisville Hotel Room
A man out of Pike County is now facing charges related to an alleged attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. 40-year-old Nicholas Vogelsang, of Pikeville, is now charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation in addition to misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
middlesboronews.com
Jadon Gibson: A Murder in Harlan – finale
In years past, it was common for songs to be written and sung about happenings like the murders of Gus and Julia Loeb. Songs about deaths of presidents, train wrecks, robberies, duels and many other events were common themes. Information about such events were often passed in this manner. The...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Six people injured wrecks last weekend
SALYERSVILLE – A total of six people were transported to area hospitals after two separate serious wrecks that happened this past weekend. The first wreck occurred on West US 460 on the Ivy Point Hill. On rain-slickened roads a white Jeep SUV was coming from Salyersville and lost control coming out of the curve, and the driver of the other SUV tried to avoid a collision, pinning the vehicle against the guardrail. Neither were able to avoid the near-head-on collision.
