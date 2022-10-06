ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Houston Chronicle

Kremlin, shifting blame for war failures, axes military commanders

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Russian Ground Forces Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who over a 44-year military career was best-known for scorched-earth tactics in campaigns he led in Syria and Chechnya, was named overall operational commander of the war in Ukraine in April. He lasted about seven weeks before being dismissed as part of a wider shake-up in response to heavy losses and strategic failures.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Appoints Sole Commander of Troops in Ukraine

Russia has announced a major change of its military strategy, appointing a single commander to lead all its forces in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Saturday that Sergei Surovikin will be the first person to be given sole responsibility for the war in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, NBC News reported. Surovikin, who is also head of Russia’s air force, has been in charge of Russia’s troops in southern Ukraine. He was also previously in charge of Russian troops in Syria. It comes as Russia has sustained heavy losses in recent weeks, including the bombing on Friday of a major road and rail bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula.
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
The Independent

Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns

Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
The Hill

Deterring Putin from going nuclear

A number of ideas have been proposed as possible U.S. and NATO responses to any use of nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin, especially any detonations that caused military and/or civilian casualties. NATO could attack and destroy the offending Russian military units that had launched the nuclear strike with its conventional airpower. NATO could sink the Russian Black Sea Fleet, as retired Gen. David Petraeus has discussed. Presumably, the West also would work to make Russia an international pariah, strongly pressuring countries such as China to choose sides in a war that some have sought to straddle, as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Ambassador Steven Pifer have proposed. Eliot Cohen has specifically suggested employing secondary sanctions against any country that deals economically with Russia after such a strike — forcing them into a choice of trade with Russia or trade with America and allies.
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russian Forces Flee Offensive In Kherson

Ukraine’s offensive in Kherson is really accelerating as increasingly large swathes of territory are regained from retreating Russian troops. Russian forces are breaking contact and withdrawing from advancing Ukrainian troops as Kyiv presses its advantage in the southern district of Kherson, towards the banks of the Dnipro river. The...
HuffPost

Russian Losses Evident In Key Liberated Ukrainian City

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s...
maritime-executive.com

USS Ronald Reagan Redeploys in Response to N. Korean Missile Test

As a response to North Korea’s decision to test-fire a ballistic missile over Japan, the carrier USS Ronald Reagan and her escorts returned to waters near the Korean Peninsula and carried out a missile-defense exercise. On Tuesday, North Korea's military test-fired an intermediate range ballistic missile over the Japanese...
Deadline

BBC Reporter Ducks From Missile Live On Air As Ukrainian Conflict Worsens

A BBC journalist in Kyiv had to duck for cover live on air before retreating to a shelter after a missile flew close to him, as the conflict worsens in several major Ukrainian cities. Earlier today, BBC reporter Hugo Bachega was delivering a report from a central Kyiv location when he turned to see a missile flying close by to him before an explosion was heard. He ducked and the broadcast cut to the main BBC News studio, before subsequently returning to Bachega to finish the report from his hotel shelter. The incident is reflective of a major escalation of...
960 The Ref

N. Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to 'wipe out' enemies

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea's recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to "hit and wipe out" potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
