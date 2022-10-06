Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Kremlin, shifting blame for war failures, axes military commanders
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Russian Ground Forces Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who over a 44-year military career was best-known for scorched-earth tactics in campaigns he led in Syria and Chechnya, was named overall operational commander of the war in Ukraine in April. He lasted about seven weeks before being dismissed as part of a wider shake-up in response to heavy losses and strategic failures.
Russia Appoints Sole Commander of Troops in Ukraine
Russia has announced a major change of its military strategy, appointing a single commander to lead all its forces in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry said Saturday that Sergei Surovikin will be the first person to be given sole responsibility for the war in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, NBC News reported. Surovikin, who is also head of Russia’s air force, has been in charge of Russia’s troops in southern Ukraine. He was also previously in charge of Russian troops in Syria. It comes as Russia has sustained heavy losses in recent weeks, including the bombing on Friday of a major road and rail bridge that links the Crimean Peninsula.
Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
EU condemns 'barbaric' Russian missile attacks, warns Belarus
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians.
Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns
Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
Deterring Putin from going nuclear
A number of ideas have been proposed as possible U.S. and NATO responses to any use of nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin, especially any detonations that caused military and/or civilian casualties. NATO could attack and destroy the offending Russian military units that had launched the nuclear strike with its conventional airpower. NATO could sink the Russian Black Sea Fleet, as retired Gen. David Petraeus has discussed. Presumably, the West also would work to make Russia an international pariah, strongly pressuring countries such as China to choose sides in a war that some have sought to straddle, as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Ambassador Steven Pifer have proposed. Eliot Cohen has specifically suggested employing secondary sanctions against any country that deals economically with Russia after such a strike — forcing them into a choice of trade with Russia or trade with America and allies.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russian Forces Flee Offensive In Kherson
Ukraine’s offensive in Kherson is really accelerating as increasingly large swathes of territory are regained from retreating Russian troops. Russian forces are breaking contact and withdrawing from advancing Ukrainian troops as Kyiv presses its advantage in the southern district of Kherson, towards the banks of the Dnipro river. The...
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
HuffPost
Russian Losses Evident In Key Liberated Ukrainian City
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s...
Russia Taking Defensive Positions After Kherson Front Line Collapses: ISW
The Russian army are now likely taking defensive positions in upper Kherson region following the success of Ukraine's counter-offensives, according to reports. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released a new report on Thursday detailing the latest information on the conflict in Ukraine. One of the "key takeaways"...
A Russian tech billionaire says he gave up his citizenship months after Putin invaded Ukraine
The venture capitalist has long had to defend himself and DST Global from allegations of early ties to Russia.
maritime-executive.com
USS Ronald Reagan Redeploys in Response to N. Korean Missile Test
As a response to North Korea’s decision to test-fire a ballistic missile over Japan, the carrier USS Ronald Reagan and her escorts returned to waters near the Korean Peninsula and carried out a missile-defense exercise. On Tuesday, North Korea's military test-fired an intermediate range ballistic missile over the Japanese...
BBC
Ukraine war: Liberating towns is a shot in the arm for Ukrainian troops
Oleksii tells me: "I feel safe here because we are on our land and even the ground will bring me help." That's despite the nearby sound of small-arms fire, exploding artillery shells landing within sight and the roar of Russian jets overhead. The ground he and the small team of...
BBC Reporter Ducks From Missile Live On Air As Ukrainian Conflict Worsens
A BBC journalist in Kyiv had to duck for cover live on air before retreating to a shelter after a missile flew close to him, as the conflict worsens in several major Ukrainian cities. Earlier today, BBC reporter Hugo Bachega was delivering a report from a central Kyiv location when he turned to see a missile flying close by to him before an explosion was heard. He ducked and the broadcast cut to the main BBC News studio, before subsequently returning to Bachega to finish the report from his hotel shelter. The incident is reflective of a major escalation of...
N. Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to 'wipe out' enemies
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea's recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to "hit and wipe out" potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
