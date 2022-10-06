Read full article on original website
Barton County tax sale is Tuesday, view the property list here
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, several properties in Barton County will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The 2022 tax sale will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street. The Barton County Treasurer’s Office sent tax delinquent notices to 172 homes or...
City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend
D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
🎤City Edition: Great Bend Fire Dept. staff
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Mike Hesher and members from the Great Bend Fire Department that aired Oct. 5, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
USD 428 Board hopes to have new track, turf installed at GBHS by September 2023
The products have outlived their warranty, and now it's time for a replacement. At Monday's USD 428 Great Bend Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp led a discussion about the replacement of the turf and track at Great Bend High School's Memorial Stadium. Popp could provide only a guess Monday evening, but said the project will likely exceed $1 million.
🎙Chamber Connect show: Great Bend Chamber staff
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and members from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce that aired Oct. 6, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend firefighters busy educating, prepping for spaghetti feed
October may be the busiest month for Great Bend firefighters. On top of Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 9-15 this year, the firefighters are also preparing for their 17th annual spaghetti feed fundraiser on Nov. 3 at the Knights of Columbus in Great Bend. "It's our big fundraiser...
Planning board to hear case on iced tea store
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
US 281 Highway in Stafford Co. included in KDOT projects
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Sept. 21, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Douglas ‑...
KAKE TV
This city in Kansas really conserves its water, but that still might not be enough to survive
HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - This town’s water problem couldn't be put off any longer. After an especially dry year, the wells that pumped water to Hays ran dangerously low in early 1992. If the northwest Kansas town did nothing, people feared they could run out of water by late summer.
🎤County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Mike Hesher and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Oct. 6, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KWCH.com
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
Charcuterie, catering business Grater Whey opens storefront NW Kansas
Catering company Grater Whey has opened a new storefront and kitchen at 3005 Hall in Hays. Krystan Stinemetz, 38, owner, started the business out of her home in 2020. She specializes in charcuterie boards, platters and grazing tables. The charcuterie boards start at about $35 and increase in cost depending...
4-vehicle accident on K-156, northeast of Great Bend
On Thursday, Oct. 6, at about 3:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident north of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center on K-156 Highway, northeast of Great Bend. Upon arrival, officers located a four-vehicle collision which included a truck tractor/semi-trailer combination, as well as...
AED Devices Utilized in Lifesaving Efforts During the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In August of 2022, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation partnered with the Kansas State Fair to provide a total of eleven Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices to be placed in buildings around the Fairgrounds. Understanding the importance of having these live-saving devices...
Larned police officer finishes training
The Larned Police Department announced that Officer Jeremiah Slattery has successfully completed his law enforcement training with the 299th Basic Training Class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Sept. 30. Officer Slattery underwent 14 weeks of training at KLETC. Officer Slattery is married with a child and has...
Son bullied, Great Bend mom wants cell phones removed from school
Hours after a story on Great Bend Post was released depicting cyber bullying that was reported at Hoisington Middle School, a mother of a student at Great Bend High School came forward and said, “there’s a lot going on, and this is just the tip of the iceberg because so many parents have a story.”
4 people escape from early morning Hutchinson house fire
Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.
Report of photos taken of Hoisington student undressing in locker room
The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education heard from the mother and grandfather of a middle school student at Monday’s meeting. Molly Brewer (mother) and Wayne Stout (grandfather) reported that the student was a victim of cyber bullying on district grounds and want improved policies in place to prevent the incidents from happening again.
Beer & BBQ Sunday in Great Bend with United Way
Tickets are on sale now to join United Way of Central Kansas for Beer & BBQ on Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. at Dry Lake Brewing. This will be a casual, catered event with samples of locally brewed beer and a sample serving of four different takes on BBQ. Each...
