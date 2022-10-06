ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Southern Kentucky man charged with holding woman hostage inside home

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A domestic violence call ended with one Southern Kentucky man in jail facing serious charges. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Highway 776. When police arrived at the home, the woman who answered the door told them she had made several attempts to leave the home and every time she did, the suspect, Hartman Godsey, 43, of Monticello, would stop her.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Magnolia State Live

Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case

The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Kentucky State Police Accepting Applications for New Recruits

For cadet class, Kentucky State Police are now accepting applications for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated program. Those interested in applying can download the application by visiting the Kentucky State Police website. The outline for the application process, disqualifications, minimum requirements, and a list of required physical standards and testing information can also be found on the website.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky observes PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day for first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carter Cox’s parents say when he was born he was a healthy baby. When Carter turned two, his parents started to notice some sensory issues. He was diagnosed with autism by the time he was three. “But it was sort of a cyclical thing, every...
KENTUCKY STATE
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
MORNING VIEW, KY
Detroit man charged in overdose deaths investigation in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) - Knoxville police arrested a Detroit man in connection with the overdose deaths of three people.Police arrest Donjae Bell, 29, after authorities conducted a search warrant at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive No. 23 in Knoxville as part of an investigation. Authorities located both powder and pills suspected of being heroin or fentanyl, items for manufacturing, packaging, and selling drugs, and other unknown pills.Police say Bell, who is originally from Detroit, is a fugitive from Ohio. He is charged for being a fugitive from justice. "Charges are forthcoming from Monday's operation and the investigations into the overdose deaths is continuing. 
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in West Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park.
MEMPHIS, TN
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust

The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’

As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
KENTUCKY STATE
Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident

CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN

