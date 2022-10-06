Read full article on original website
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF refs after bad call against Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF referees for pass interference call in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. Brittany Mahomes is a die-hard Chiefs fan and she’s not going to let the Monday Night Football referees get away with any funny business. “That call was TRASH,” Brittany tweeted at...
Miami football message boards want Mario Cristobal to do the right thing and resign
Some Miami football fans have seen enough out of Mario Cristobal and want him to resign. We are only six games into the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football and some fans want the former Hurricanes offensive lineman … to resign?!. It was never going to be easy for...
4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing
With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
Even Joe Buck is upset about the Chiefs roughing the passer call
Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones was called for a terrible roughing the passer call, which likely wiped out a defensive touchdown as a result. It’s been a bad week for NFL officiating crews, namely as it pertains to roughing the passer calls. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s...
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
Carl Cheffers got meme’d into another dimension after his voice cracked (Video)
Referee Carl Cheffers was the subject of memes after his voice cracked during the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The referees were in the spotlight of the Week 5 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. That is because of one call in particular — a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones following a strip sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The referee who called the penalty, wiped out the fumble recovery, and gave the Raiders a first down was Carl Cheffers.
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
What channel is Eagles game on today? (10/9/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 5 vs. Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 5 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
Roob's Obs: Offensive frustration, an unsung hero, and more
This one falls into the category of … “All wins are beautiful things.”. Maybe the Eagles were lucky to escape Arizona with a win Sunday, but good teams find a way to win this sort of game, and the Eagles certainly found a way. I’m not sure how....
NFL・
