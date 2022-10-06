ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend

D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
County
Barton County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Barton County, KS
Government
Great Bend, KS
Government
Great Bend Post

USD 428 Board hopes to have new track, turf installed at GBHS by September 2023

The products have outlived their warranty, and now it's time for a replacement. At Monday's USD 428 Great Bend Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp led a discussion about the replacement of the turf and track at Great Bend High School's Memorial Stadium. Popp could provide only a guess Monday evening, but said the project will likely exceed $1 million.
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Barton
Hutch Post

Planning board to hear case on iced tea store

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts#Barton Commission#The Landing Restaurant#Barton County Commission#Commission Chair#2107 Forest Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Great Bend Post

Meet Luna: Therapy dog helping shy readers in Great Bend

Pets are supposed to provide comfort. That's especially true of therapy pets, whether they be the typical cat or dog or the less common therapy snake or chicken. One dog in Great Bend is helping young readers. Since 2018, Glenn Schraeder and Luna the Burnese mountain dog have helped turn many young students into more confident readers.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Four people escape Sunday morning house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four adults escaped a fire early Sunday morning in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews responded to 328 East Avenue F just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The one and a half story house had heavy fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.
HUTCHINSON, KS
tigermedianet.com

Hays mayor responds to NY mayor after comments about Kansas

Last Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams briefed New York on his recent trip to the Caribbean. He visited Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Ian swept over the countries. “One house we went into was flooded with 14 feet of water,” Adams said, giving a first...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy