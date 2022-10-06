Read full article on original website
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
5 Yankees MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Guardians
The New York Yankees are starting their 2022 MLB Playoff journey with an ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, who advanced to the second round of play after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees, who had the second-best record in the American League, are fresh off a first-round bye week. With the two teams vying to get into the American League Conference Series, we’re going to dive into some bold predictions for the high-stakes playoff series.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Will DJ LeMahieu be on the Yankees’ ALDS roster?
The New York Yankees are hard at work finalizing their ALDS roster ahead of the series with the Cleveland Guardians, and already it looks as if there may be some surprising players left out of the mix. After it was announced that Aroldis Chapman would not be on the roster, Aaron Boone dropped a hint that DJ LeMahieu may face a similar fate. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone wouldn’t commit to LeMahieu having a spot among the 26 players the Yankees bring to the ALDS. Boone kept his cards close to his chest, indicating the team had not yet made a decision regarding the versatile infielder.
Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz’s Guardians’ contract criticism
Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
RUMOR: Giants’ massive Aaron Judge, Trea Turner plans in free agency
The San Francisco Giants followed up their 107-win season by winning only 81 games and missing the playoffs entirely. It was a rough fall from grace for 2021’s winningest team. But they have big plans for this offseason, centered around All-Stars Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, to become a great team again.
John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job
Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacob deGrom’s major free agency admission after helping Mets force Game 3 vs. Padres
After a brutal Game 1 loss in the NL Wild Card, the New York Mets bounced back and took Game 2 thanks in part to Jacob deGrom. In six innings, he allowed only two runs and collected eight strikeouts to outduel Blake Snell and force a winner-take-all Game 3 against the San Diego Padres.
Aaron Boone reveals potential Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton MLB Playoffs plan
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton could be an outfield option “later in the postseason,” per Bryan Hoch. Stanton has been mostly limited to DH duties this year. He said that he has yet to start taking fly balls, but has been moving around in the outfield. The fact of the matter is that Giancarlo Stanton’s chances of playing outfield don’t bode well if he has yet to take fly balls. The Yankees would be better-suited to keep DH’ing him at this point.
NLDS Odds: Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022
The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies for the NLDS early on Tuesday! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Braves prediction and pick. The Phillies advanced after a dramatic Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis was just three outs away from a victory before the Phillies stormed back with six runs in the ninth. Another easy win in Game 2 left St. Louis shocked as it was an end of an era for the Red Birds.
Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism
Clayton Kershaw previously called out Freddie Freeman after he seemed hung up on his old team earlier this year. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following an offseason full of various storylines and drama. Kershaw originally stated that he hoped the Dodgers were not “second fiddle” to the Atlanta Braves in Freeman’s mind. “I […] The post Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Don’t forget this feeling’: Aaron Judge reveals epic message to Yankees after 2021 MLB Playoff loss
The New York Yankees suffered an early exit in the 2021 MLB playoffs when the Boston Red Sox trounced them in the Wild Card round. Now as they start the 2022 postseason after a bye week, Aaron Judge and co. are ready to use last year’s heartbreak to fuel their World Series bid.
Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
Mets manager Buck Showalter’s heartbreaking reaction to upset series defeat vs. Padres
The old adage might say, “it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.” However, the New York Mets will find that difficult to believe at the moment, especially in the aftermath of the upset NL Wild Card round series defeat they suffered at the hands of the San Diego Padres. After winning 101 games […] The post Mets manager Buck Showalter’s heartbreaking reaction to upset series defeat vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Melvin makes Mike Clevinger-Sean Manaea Padres starting pitcher decision for Game 1 vs Dodgers
The San Diego Padres are rolling with Mike Clevinger for their Game 1 NLDS affair against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, per Dennis Lin. Sean Manaea was also in consideration to start, but manager Bob Melvin decided to start Clevinger to open the series. Mike Clevinger finished the 2022 regular season with a 4.33 ERA. […] The post Bob Melvin makes Mike Clevinger-Sean Manaea Padres starting pitcher decision for Game 1 vs Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julio Rodriguez reacts to viral fan celebration of Mariners’ comeback win
Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez couldn’t be any happier to see fans celebrate like crazy after their epic comeback win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB playoffs. In case you missed it, the Mariners pulled off an incredible victory over the Blue Jays after it looked like...
Dodgers pitchers Dustin May, Blake Treinen get major injury updates before NLDS, but there’s a catch
Despite finishing with an MLB-best 111 wins in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers will need all hands on deck to defeat the red-hot San Diego Padres in the NLDS. In a short series, every game matters, and perhaps the last team in baseball that needs more help could get it in the form of the impending returns of pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.
