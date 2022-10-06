ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

5 Yankees MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Guardians

The New York Yankees are starting their 2022 MLB Playoff journey with an ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, who advanced to the second round of play after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees, who had the second-best record in the American League, are fresh off a first-round bye week. With the two teams vying to get into the American League Conference Series, we’re going to dive into some bold predictions for the high-stakes playoff series.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Whit Merrifield
ClutchPoints

Will DJ LeMahieu be on the Yankees’ ALDS roster?

The New York Yankees are hard at work finalizing their ALDS roster ahead of the series with the Cleveland Guardians, and already it looks as if there may be some surprising players left out of the mix. After it was announced that Aroldis Chapman would not be on the roster, Aaron Boone dropped a hint that DJ LeMahieu may face a similar fate. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone wouldn’t commit to LeMahieu having a spot among the 26 players the Yankees bring to the ALDS. Boone kept his cards close to his chest, indicating the team had not yet made a decision regarding the versatile infielder.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz’s Guardians’ contract criticism

Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The Al Central Division#Cleveland Guardians#The Nl Central Division#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Toronto Blue Jays#The San Diego Padres#The Big Apple#The New York Mets#The Houston Astros#Al#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl
ClutchPoints

John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job

Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone reveals potential Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton MLB Playoffs plan

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton could be an outfield option “later in the postseason,” per Bryan Hoch. Stanton has been mostly limited to DH duties this year. He said that he has yet to start taking fly balls, but has been moving around in the outfield. The fact of the matter is that Giancarlo Stanton’s chances of playing outfield don’t bode well if he has yet to take fly balls. The Yankees would be better-suited to keep DH’ing him at this point.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
ClutchPoints

NLDS Odds: Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022

The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies for the NLDS early on Tuesday! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Braves prediction and pick. The Phillies advanced after a dramatic Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis was just three outs away from a victory before the Phillies stormed back with six runs in the ninth. Another easy win in Game 2 left St. Louis shocked as it was an end of an era for the Red Birds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism

Clayton Kershaw previously called out Freddie Freeman after he seemed hung up on his old team earlier this year. Freeman  signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following an offseason full of various storylines and drama. Kershaw originally stated that he hoped the Dodgers were not “second fiddle” to the Atlanta Braves in Freeman’s mind. “I […] The post Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman had ‘eye-opening’ conversation after Dodgers pitcher’s criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets manager Buck Showalter’s heartbreaking reaction to upset series defeat vs. Padres

The old adage might say, “it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.” However, the New York Mets will find that difficult to believe at the moment, especially in the aftermath of the upset NL Wild Card round series defeat they suffered at the hands of the San Diego Padres. After winning 101 games […] The post Mets manager Buck Showalter’s heartbreaking reaction to upset series defeat vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bob Melvin makes Mike Clevinger-Sean Manaea Padres starting pitcher decision for Game 1 vs Dodgers

The San Diego Padres are rolling with Mike Clevinger for their Game 1 NLDS affair against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, per Dennis Lin. Sean Manaea was also in consideration to start, but manager Bob Melvin decided to start Clevinger to open the series. Mike Clevinger finished the 2022 regular season with a 4.33 ERA. […] The post Bob Melvin makes Mike Clevinger-Sean Manaea Padres starting pitcher decision for Game 1 vs Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers pitchers Dustin May, Blake Treinen get major injury updates before NLDS, but there’s a catch

Despite finishing with an MLB-best 111 wins in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers will need all hands on deck to defeat the red-hot San Diego Padres in the NLDS. In a short series, every game matters, and perhaps the last team in baseball that needs more help could get it in the form of the impending returns of pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy