The New York Yankees are hard at work finalizing their ALDS roster ahead of the series with the Cleveland Guardians, and already it looks as if there may be some surprising players left out of the mix. After it was announced that Aroldis Chapman would not be on the roster, Aaron Boone dropped a hint that DJ LeMahieu may face a similar fate. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone wouldn’t commit to LeMahieu having a spot among the 26 players the Yankees bring to the ALDS. Boone kept his cards close to his chest, indicating the team had not yet made a decision regarding the versatile infielder.

BRONX, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO