The Vikings Have One Large Problem
The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
Today’s Vikings Game Just Took on Massive Implications
Coming into Week 5, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings were deadlocked with matching records of 3-1. Of course, the Vikings had a tiebreaker over Green Bay due to their Week 1 victory, but the two seemed to be on a collision course for their New Year’s Day showdown in Lambeau Field.
Once-Promising Viking Signs with Dolphins
Like Janarius Robinson joining the Philadelphia Eagles before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, another ex-Vikings defender latched onto the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Vikings play the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. And when that game kicks off, Miami’s coaching staff will have likely picked the brain of...
The Bears Key Players at Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings head into a Week 5 showdown with divisional rivals the Chicago Bears. The Vikings will look to move to a 4-1 record, including three wins in the division, with a victory at US Bank Stadium despite the questions raised about performance and consistency. That would be a...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over CHI
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 138 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of the Vikings win over the Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Kirk Cousins, Greg Joseph, and the feasibility of winning...
Vikings Offensive Line Dominates. Again.
One of the most enjoyable trends for this season is watching the offensive line of the Vikings. Not only did it play well against the Bears, it flat-out dominated. Kirk Cousins seemed to have all day to throw, and there were massive lanes for Cook and Mattison to run through.
PurplePTSD: More Bad News for Vikings Draft Class, Jefferson’s Career High, Week 5
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings lost another member of the 2022 draft to...
Vikings Tight End Hits IR
The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
Vikings May Face Diet Dolphins Squad
When the Minnesota Vikings travel south for a date with the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, a diminished opponent may be waiting, mainly because of quarterback injuries. The Vikings outlasted the Chicago Bears in Week 5, 29-22, after letting an 18-point lead slip away but finishing Chicago off late. The Dolphins, without QB1 Tua Tagovailoa, were smoked by the upstart New York Jets 40-17 at MetLife Stadium.
Vikings Survive and Thrive in NFC North
Watch Vikings Territory Breakdown: Joe Ober and Mark Craig. The Minnesota Vikings came home from London and played a very good half of football against the visiting Chicago Bears until (presumably) the jet lag kicked in—forcing them to hold on for a 29-22 victory. The win vaulted them to 4-1 and solo possession of first place in the NFC North. That is great news, no mistake, but there is plenty for us to be concerned about given the Vikings’ penchant for close, one-score football games.
The Vikings Top Offensive Performers vs. Bears, per PFF
The Minnesota Vikings topped the Chicago Bears in Week 5, 29-22, in another wacky game where the Vikings squandered an 18-point lead but still won. Minnesota’s offense and defense played poorly in the 3rd Quarter yet again, but when it mattered, the units delivered. The special teams group also encountered its worst showing of the season.
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 6
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins. FiveThirty Eight =...
Marshon Lattimore Fires Back at Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson wasn’t shy about trolling New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after his team took down the Saints in London last weekend. The Vikings survived the undermanned Saints, 28-25, and Jefferson had a field day at the expense of Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler. Jefferson...
Vikings Player Reactions to Win over Bears
Week 5 is in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings moved to a 4-1 record atop the NFC North division. A 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears got the job done, making it three wins in a row for the Vikings and three straight wins in the division. With a one-game lead over the Green Bay Packers, as well as holding the tiebreaker over their rivals, the Vikings are sitting pretty at the summit of the North.
Apparently, OBJ Wants Green and Gold
Normally, when an aging wide receiver coming off a torn ACL sits as an unsigned free agent, they can’t necessarily create lists of teams that they will or won’t sign with. I suppose normal rules don’t apply when that aging wide receiver is a Super Bowl champion and widely known for one of the greatest touchdown catches in NFL history.
PurplePTSD: Missing a TE, Upward OL Trend, Defensive Leadership
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings will be sans their customary TE3 on Sunday...
There’s Trouble in Cheese Land
Heading into the 2022 regular season, it seemed to be a ho-hum assumption that the Green Bay Packers would simply dominate the NFC North and win the division, similarly to how they have done over the past few years. Five weeks into the season, and that simply is not the case. In fact, it appears that there’s a bit of trouble in Cheese Land.
Could this be the Season of Clutch Cousins?
One of the more common criticisms of Kirk Cousins is that he isn’t clutch. We see this idea in the concerns about his uninspiring record in primetime games. It’s perhaps worth noting, though, that Cousins has had some clutch moments in the early stages of the 2022 season.
Chain-Wearing Kirk Cousins Has New Nicknames
After the Minnesota Vikings fired up a win in Week 5, Kirk Cousins’ teammates weren’t shy about proffering new nicknames for the 34-year-old. The Vikings knocked off the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 29-22, in another emotional rollercoaster, as Minnesota squandered a 21-3 lead but hung out when it mattered to close out the division rival.
Flurry of Vikings Roster Moves Includes Activating a Rookie TE
So far this season, the Minnesota Vikings have not been able to find consistent play at the tight end position. Between Irv Smith and Johnny Mundt, there have been a number of big plays left on the field with dropped passes. These inconsistencies caused the Vikings to turn to Ben Ellefson at times, especially in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions where Ellefson set career-highs in receptions (2) and yards (24).
