Full Results: 12 News/RWU Poll – Oct. 2022

By Eli Sherman, Shaun Towne
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the November election just a few weeks away, 12 News and Roger Williams University have once again teamed up to take the pulse of local voters.

Our new poll showed Republican Allan Fung is ahead of General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in the race for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District and incumbent Dan McKee has a double-digit lead over his challengers in the governor’s race.

See a full breakdown of the results »

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

