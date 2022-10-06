ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

Kelly: Salina's Central Kansas Mental Health to receive $1M

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Kansas has received more than $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers (CMHC) qualify as certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHC), which offer a more comprehensive array of services. These funds will help Kansas CMHCs offer new services such...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Corey, Dustin Warren; 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Friends of the Salina Public Library Used Book Sale this weekend

Friends of the Salina Public Library are hoping to find new homes for thousands of books and other items during the organization's upcoming used book sale. “We have thousands of books just waiting to be taken home and enjoyed,” said Gretta Kontas, used book sale chair. “We have westerns, mystery, romance as well as general fiction. We have movies, music CDs, and games. We have expanded our offering of materials for children and young adults, so I really think there is something for everyone.”
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Entertainment
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Manhattan, KS
State
Rhode Island State
Salina Post

Multiple shots fired into Salina residence

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Crossroads Marathon entries up to 500 runners so far

The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on Nov. 5. Thanks to generous sponsors 100 percent of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County: Salina Family YMCA, USD 305 School Marathon, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and Kansas Youth Sports. All finishers will receive a custom made medal by Vortex and a t-shirt. The post-race meal will include our very own Cozy Inn along with other great food and drinks.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Chevy pickup reported stolen from 1000 block of Quincy in Salina

A mint green, 1994 Chevy 1500 pickup is missing from the 1000 block of Quincy Street. Cort Elliot, 22, Salina, reported his Chevy pickup stolen on Oct. 8. Elliot had been out of town for a couple days and, when he returned, his pickup was gone. A Smoky Valley High School and Don't Tread on Me sticker are located on the missing pickup.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Street Art#Art Photography#Murals#Mid Kansas Title Co#N Santa Fe Avenue#The Salina Kanvas Project#Salina Arts Humanities#The Stiefel Theatre#The Salina Art Center#S Santa Fe Avenue
WIBW

Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Hutch Post

Planning board to hear case on iced tea store

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Police urge members of the public to not make themselves victims

Between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, 2022, the Salina Police Department worked five vehicle burglaries in central Salina involving the theft of firearms. Most, if not all, of these vehicles were unlocked at the time of the theft. These firearms will potentially be used to commit other crimes, which makes the Salina community and law enforcement less safe.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Pay, remodeling, new jail on Saline County Commission agenda

Sheriff's office pay plan, remodeling, and the jail project update are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy