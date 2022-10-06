Read full article on original website
Cass County man wins $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 Instant Game
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store on East Sherwood Street in Decatur, about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
One in hospital after Friday shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, October 7, that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to numerous calls for gunshots in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo. While officers...
WMU Athletic department to elevate facilities through unique partnership
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Western Michigan University Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced last week a partnership with Gensler Sports Design to develop a long-term facility master plan for the university’s athletic department. “We’ve got six strategic goals but one of them is elevating our facilities,” said...
Battle Creek Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week with open house Saturday, October 15
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The National Fire Protection Association celebrates 100 years of Fire Prevention Week this year, with the theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. The Battle Creek Fire Department is inviting the community to its seventh Fire Prevention Week open house, set...
Former WMU hockey team captain accused of rape will not serve jail time
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Former Western Michigan University hockey captain Paul Washe, accused of a rape in 2021, will not be heading to jail. The news comes following his sentencing in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court on Friday, October 7. The 23-year-old pleading guilty to a reduced charge in...
AUDIO: Portage residents display frustration over I-94 overpass reconstruction and Winters Drive detour
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There are a lot of frustrated folks in Portage as the reconstruction of the I-94 overpass at Portage Road is now well into its second year. Homeowners on Winters Drive have complained to the City Council that commuters have turned their quiet street into a major detour creating noise and traffic jams. And throw in those who have a need for speed.
One injured in fire, explosion at Cass County home
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One man was injured in a structure fire in the 67,000 block of Valley Road in Cass County’s Porter Township Sunday morning. The structure fire just before 9:00 a.m. did cause an explosion of the residence. The homeowner, 53-year-old Daniel Held of White Pigeon, was located outside of the residence with injuries.
KDPS officers put out garage fire within 10 minutes, no injuries in Sunday afternoon blaze
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in garage fire Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo. Around 3:30 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1200 block of Homecrest Avenue for a report of a garage on fire. When KDPS officers arrived, heavy smoke and flames were observed, and the fire had extended to another nearby garage.
Man arrested after threatening Kalamazoo County deputies with an axe
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after threating deputies with an axe. Authorities responded to a home on West D Avenue in Cooper Township around 3:30 p.m. yesterday to investigate an attempted car theft. Deputies say a resident at the property charged at them while carrying the axe before going back inside the home, telling them he was going to get a shotgun.
Woman escapes kidnapper at Battle Creek hotel: Suspect arrested without incident
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman escaped after being held captive in a hotel room just outside of Battle Creek on Friday, October 7. Authorities say it happened around 4 p.m. when they got a call from a woman who said her 42-year-old boyfriend had held her against her will with a handgun.
Man in custody after shoots fired in Battle Creek and high speed chase early Sunday morning
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police in Battle Creek say a suspect is in custody following an early Sunday morning assault. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Cliff Street around 3:30 a.m. after residents reported a guest attacked someone living at the property and fired multiple gunshots once forced outside.
Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.
