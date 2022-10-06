ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Property owner shot at while trying to enter Kansas City residence after eviction: Police

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Update: Police said officers entered the residence around 9:25 p.m. and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Kansas City police were engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect Thursday afternoon after officers were called to a residence in the Ward Parkway Estates neighborhood on a reported disturbance involving gunfire.

Capt. Leslie Foreman, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement that police were called around 12:15 p.m. to the 9000 block of Holly Street to investigate after a property owner and civil process server were shot at while attempting to enter a residence there.

The bullet was shot through the front door but no one was struck, Foreman said.

Last week, a tenant of the residence was legally evicted, Foreman said. The owner and server were there to reclaim the property.

Tactical officers, including negotiators, were on the scene as of Thursday afternoon and had been speaking with the suspected shooter “in an attempt to get him to peacefully exit the residence,” Foreman said.

Ken Wood
4d ago

im sorry but he technically needed to be arrested for attempted murder not asked to leave. you got evicted that means get out simple as that.

