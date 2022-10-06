ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google reveals first Pixel Watch and more at Google Pixel 7 event

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
 4 days ago

New additions and upgrades to Google’s Pixel line of phones, watches and more

Google first announced its plans for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch back in May 2022. These teasers about upgrades to the Pixel phone created excitement and suggested that Google might release a product similar to the Apple Watch . Today, there are no more rumors, only facts as Google announced all the company’s new releases for fall 2022.

Google Pixel Watch

The big news is the Pixel Watch. This is Google’s impressive entry into the world of smartwatches. Fittingly, the theme of the Google Event was “It’s all coming together,” and the Pixel Watch is a union of Google and Fitbit. The Pixel Watch offers the most advanced heart rate monitoring currently available, tracking your heartbeat down to the second. With an all-day battery life — up to 24 hours — and innovative software, the Pixel Watch provides you with a detailed look at your fitness, whether you’re awake or asleep. The watch even tells you when you’ve sufficiently recovered from a workout, so you know when you can up the intensity level again.

Other key features that were highlighted at the event include fall detection (coming in 2023), a personalized wellness report and seamless integration with all of your other Google devices. With the right compatible devices, your Pixel Watch can adjust your thermostat, take pictures, give you turn-by-turn directions, provide convenient checkout at stores and more. And, if your hands are busy, you can send messages, ask questions and do so much more just by asking.

Design-wise, the Pixel Watch is modeled after a droplet of water so it won’t catch on clothing, and it has an elegant look that can be worn every day. It also has a durable build, so it’s rugged enough for adventurers. There are three types of bands: one for comfort, one for style and one for activities. The watch also comes in three different finishes (​​black, silver and gold) and features a customizable display to give you thousands of design options.

The Pixel Watch will be available next week starting at $349.

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro

The fundamental change in the Google Pixel 7 is the new Tensor G2 chip. This tiny piece of tech is responsible for some revolutionary upgrades in terms of what the Pixel phone can do. It basically takes everything you could do with the Pixel 6, such as Google Translate, Real Tone and Magic Eraser, and supercharges it.

For individuals concerned about privacy and security, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s most secure phones yet. The chip the company uses meets the same security guidelines as banks and government offices. It keeps more information on your phone, encrypts the information that travels in and out and un-identifies you to help protect your identity and sensitive data. The upcoming built-in VPN will provide even more security in the near future.

The key upgrades discussed at the Pixel Event were the Pixel 7’s ability to navigate without touch, end-to-end encryption, enhanced Voice Assistant capabilities, a recorder app that separates individual speaker voices for you and accessibility features that create a better experience for blind and low-vision users. Additionally, the company announced a call screening app that answers calls and determines if they should be sent through or not, the ability to quickly navigate through company or business call directories, the ability to filter out specific background noises on phone calls and more.

The most time, however, was spent on the impressive new abilities of the phone’s camera. Features like enhanced Real Tone, Guide Frame and Photo Unblur all take advantage of enhanced technology to ensure you never take a poor photo, no matter what the lighting conditions are. Cinematic Blur and Video Stabilization make sure your HD videos have beautiful cinematic qualities. Perhaps best of all, the company has dramatically upgraded its zoom technology to allow you to take incredibly crisp photos at 2x, 5x and 10x magnification. With the Super-Res Zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro, you get a mind-blowingly crisp photo at 30x magnification.

The Google Pixel 7 (6.3-inch display) will be available next week starting at $599. The Google Pixel 7 Pro (6.7-inch display) starts at $899.

Other products and news

Besides the Pixel Watch, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, Google revealed the 2023 tablet will be compatible with a charging speaker dock, which enhances the functionality of your tablet, turning it into a smart home hub while it’s charging.

To reemphasize the “It’s all coming together” theme, Google announced that all the products will have similar design aesthetics, so they fit together as an ensemble. They also announced that all devices will have seamless integration, meaning you can use your Pixel Watch to take photos with your camera or stream content from a variety of devices without issue.

