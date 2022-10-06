ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Famous Balourdet Spring Quartet to perform in Morehead City

By Ryan Harper
 4 days ago

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The American Music Festival of Morehead City will host the Balourdet String Quartet on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

It will be the first of four concerts.

The Balourdet Quartet is currently in residence at the New England Conservatory’s Professional String Quartet Program in Boston. The quartet received the Gold Medal in the 2020 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the Second Prize in the 2019 Carl Nielsen International Chamber Music Competition, and the top prize at the Borciani Competition in Italy.

All of the concerts will be located at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 1604 Arendell Street in Morehead City.

Tickets to the event are $32, which can be brought online or at the door. Tickets for students or active–duty military are $16 and are available at the door. Students 18 and under and one accompanying adult chaperone may reserve free tickets by calling 252-342-5034.

For more information, click here.

