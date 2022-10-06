ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

Double homicide victims identified in Labette County

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108hGk_0iP1Shlb00

MOUND VALLEY, Kan. – Authorities say the deaths of two southeast Kansas residents are now considered homicides.

Previous Article —> 2 bodies discovered in rural Labette County; Autopsies scheduled

On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call. Someone found two bodies at around 8:30 a.m. while trying to check on their friends.

When officers got there, they found the decomposing bodies of both a male and a female. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations released their identities today.

The victims have been identified as Leanda R. Pound, 43, of Mound Valley, and Jason M. Bakken, 39, of Mound Valley.

According to the KBI, autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. Authorities are now considering the cases homicides.

If you have any information about this case, the KBI asks that you call 1-800-KS-CRIME. You can also submit tips online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The KBI states the investigation is ongoing and that nothing further will be released at this time.

Stay with KOAM for the latest on this and other breaking news.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
adastraradio.com

UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. The cases are now considered...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference

A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Labette County, KS
State
Kansas State
Labette County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Mound Valley, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fugitives from Justice, two from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on October 7, 2022. They are wanted on their outstanding warrants. Two individuals, Cole David Eden and Felicia Ann McGinnis, are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of these individuals listed among the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office Most Wanted. 180 arrests...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Violent Crime#Kbi#Koam News#Rewritten
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap-Up (October 8 & 9)

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a tanker rollover on the McArthur Roundabout alerted Webb City 911. Click here to learn more. Murder warrant issued for shooting at Oklahoma high school game. UPDATE: Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 Tulsa Police release details that the suspect...
WEBB CITY, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants

A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup rear ended and overturned near Oronogo

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, October 8, 2022, reports of a two-vehicle crash along MO-96 near CR240 alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Oronogo Police assisted. On scene...
ORONOGO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building.  On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
WIBW

Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.
MOUND VALLEY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy