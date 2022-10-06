Double homicide victims identified in Labette County

MOUND VALLEY, Kan. – Authorities say the deaths of two southeast Kansas residents are now considered homicides.

On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call. Someone found two bodies at around 8:30 a.m. while trying to check on their friends.

When officers got there, they found the decomposing bodies of both a male and a female. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations released their identities today.

The victims have been identified as Leanda R. Pound, 43, of Mound Valley, and Jason M. Bakken, 39, of Mound Valley.

According to the KBI, autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. Authorities are now considering the cases homicides.

If you have any information about this case, the KBI asks that you call 1-800-KS-CRIME. You can also submit tips online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The KBI states the investigation is ongoing and that nothing further will be released at this time.

