Louisville, KY

Getting help to those who need it most

By Mary Irby-Jones, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
Kentucky's court system is feeling the weight as more people with mental illnesses are being charged with crimes and entering an already-backlogged system ― a phenomenon sparking deep concerns among mental health advocates and with no immediate solution in sight.

The treatment of people with severe mental illnesses in Louisville has already drawn federal scrutiny in the form of a Department of Justice investigation announced in May. With some of the worst cases being among Louisville's homeless population, however, many of those who need help the most end up in a jail cell and are back on the street in as little as a few days rather than receiving any effective long term help.

Veteran reporter Debby Yetter (who was just inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame) spoke with several experts around Louisville and the commonwealth to dig into how the state's incarceration system has become its most often-used form of mental health treatment and what can be done to make much-needed changes.

Some other big stories from this week:

I truly hope to see you during our Mobile Newsroom visit to the Newburg Branch Library. Come out to the library at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 during our Meet the Editors event. If you can't make it, you can always send me a message or a story idea at mirbyjones@courierjournal.com.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber and for supporting local journalism here in Louisville. We appreciate you.

Sincerely,

Mary Irby-Jones

