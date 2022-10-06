Getting help to those who need it most

Kentucky's court system is feeling the weight as more people with mental illnesses are being charged with crimes and entering an already-backlogged system ― a phenomenon sparking deep concerns among mental health advocates and with no immediate solution in sight.

The treatment of people with severe mental illnesses in Louisville has already drawn federal scrutiny in the form of a Department of Justice investigation announced in May. With some of the worst cases being among Louisville's homeless population, however, many of those who need help the most end up in a jail cell and are back on the street in as little as a few days rather than receiving any effective long term help.

Veteran reporter Debby Yetter (who was just inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame) spoke with several experts around Louisville and the commonwealth to dig into how the state's incarceration system has become its most often-used form of mental health treatment and what can be done to make much-needed changes.

Some other big stories from this week:

Health reporter Sarah Ladd found that eating disorders are a major problem in Louisville ― and numbers are on the rise.

Yet another person has died at the Louisville Metro Corrections facility ― the 12th in 10 months ― and investigative reporter Jonathan Bullington spoke with advocates who say it's past time for major operational changes as jail officials eye a new facility.

