Dallas, TX

Cities in the South

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

In the South—or mostly the Southeast—it's Miami that leads the region in home price gains since 2000, followed by Tampa, Dallas, Charlotte, and Atlanta. Miami home prices broke from the pack around 2003, and have risen at higher rates year after year ever since.

Following the housing collapse of the 2000s, the state's trend of strong job creation, a booming oil and gas sector, and migration from other states helped Texas bounce back quickly from the ensuing recession. By 2011, home prices in Dallas were heating up quicker than in Charlotte and Atlanta—the latter of which experienced an exceptionally prolonged decline in average prices.

