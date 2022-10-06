ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cities in the Northeast

By Stacker
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8aHu_0iP1SaaW00

While New York gets plenty of headlines for being an expensive place to live, home prices in Washington D.C. and Boston have grown at a faster rate than in New York State since at least 2015. Washington D.C. home prices skyrocketed the most between 2004 and 2006, before crashing down to Earth when the 2000s housing bubble collapsed. Home price growth in the Northeast picked up rapidly at the turn of the century, bolstered by lower interest rates.

This story originally appeared on Portland Real Estate and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasguardian.com

Younger Americans Struggle to Afford Dream of Home Ownership

Alexandria, Virginia - Owning a home has always been a big part of the American Dream. But for many, especially younger adults, that dream is increasingly out of reach. Elevated housing prices, skyrocketing interest rates and tight inventory are making home ownership an unrealized dream for a growing number of Americans.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
William Saint Val

This Day in History: October 9

A Monument to the First United States President and the Exile Who Founded a State. The Washington Monument is an conic symbol of the United States. Built between 1848 and 1884, the Washington Monument is a marble-faced granite obelisk dedicated to the first U.S. president, George Washington. The monument reopened to the public on October 9, 1888, and has since become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Washington, D.C. The public first had access to the monument in 1886. However, it was soon after closed and officially opened to the public in 1888 with an elevator.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US

WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thedcpost.com

Top Saunas in District: Let Heat Detox Your Body

As chilly weathers near, the idea of taking a sauna is starting to seem tempting again. We have put together a list of the best saunas in Washington DC for those living in the area. Georgetown Massage and Bodywork. Address: 1726 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 827-8064. Website:...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Portland, NY
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Business
New York City, NY
Business
Boston, MA
Government
City
Washington, MA
Boston, MA
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
thedcpost.com

Best Falafel Places in Washington DC: Make Sure You Try Them

Looking to enjoy some fast food but still want to eat healthy and stick to veggies? Then, falafel would be your best bet. You are lucky that the nation’s capital boasts some fabulous options for you to try this special delight of the Middle Eastern cuisine. Here are the best falafel places in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th

Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
ROCKVILLE, MD
storereporter.com

Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall

Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Portland Real Estate#Stacker Studio
arlingtonmagazine.com

What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

For sale in Catlett: A resurrected 1927 church

According to the Zillow.com listing, Mount Horeb Methodist Episcopal Church in Catlett first built a meeting house on Bristersburg Road in 1887. In 1927, the old building was torn down and the new church was built. Since 1996, the “old gal” has been used as a single-family home. Take a look.
CATLETT, VA
Georgetown Voice

Georgetown reinforces the gender binary, and so does its housing system

Content warning: Discussion of transphobia. Every Hoya deserves to feel at home on the Hilltop. But for many nonbinary and transgender students at Georgetown, gender-affirming living spaces can be hard to access. As it currently stands, Georgetown’s housing system is archaic, inaccessible, and puts transgender and nonbinary students at risk of physical and emotional harm. If Georgetown wants to be inclusive of all students, the university must adopt gender-inclusive housing policies, allowing students to live with others regardless of sex or gender identity.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Five new bakeries in Montgomery County

There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy

Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
BALTIMORE, MD
hillrag.com

Phase Two of The Wharf Opens Wednesday

On October 12th, crowds at The Wharf will celebrate two milestones: the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the completion of the waterfront neighborhood. You can join in the party. On October 12 from 5 p.m.to 8 pm, enjoy live music and pop-up entertainment along Wharf Street,...
WASHINGTON, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Alexandria Home That Pre-Dates the Declaration of Independence

Northern Virginia is full of history and it’s probably safe to say this 252-year-old home has seen its fair share. We know that the entire region is full of history, but it’s not often that you can own a piece of that history for yourself. That’s unless you become the new owner of the home at 304 N. Pitt St. in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

California and Scandinavian Influences Inspired This Custom Build Home in Vienna

Clean lines and functionality define this Vienna home, custom-built for a young family.  . When a young family decided to custom build a house in Vienna, they had one important thing in mind. “We wanted to use the home to raise our children (currently 6, 9, and 13 years old) and see them through high school,” says the homeowner.
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum

Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy