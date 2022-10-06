ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

2000: Winning economists look at how we earn and spend

Understanding our relation to money earned the Nobel Prize for two American economists. James Heckman researched factors that affect statistical sampling, and his findings have been used to understand how early life experiences influence earnings potential and economic status. Daniel McFadden studied how people make decisions, developing so-called discrete choice models that can explain and predict behavior and are applied to such real-life uses as public transportation systems and senior housing. You may also like: What the world's most polluted beaches look like today
Reuters

Marketmind: Jobs growth, Fed indigestion

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. There's no stopping the Federal Reserve. While U.S. employers hired slightly more workers last month than markets expected, the red-hot labour market means the Fed's aggressive monetary policy is here to stay.
The Herald News

When Will the Car Market Return to Normal?

Don’t expect car prices to drop significantly anytime soon. Instead, new-vehicle prices — already at record highs — will remain elevated, automotive experts say. At the same time, used-vehicle pricing should moderate as the Federal Reserve continues raising interest rates to curb inflation. Analysts are closely tracking vehicle demand, with consumer sentiment low amid signs of a worsening economy and a resurgence in gas prices. “It’s going to be a...
