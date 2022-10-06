How home prices in 20 major US cities have grown in the last three decades

A homebuyer would be hard-pressed today to find a single-family home in most of America's major cities for under $200,000—and yet just 30 years ago, the typical home sold for nearly $124,000 .

A shortage of new housing construction over the last three decades has caused U.S. home prices to balloon in urban centers—a trend that's only grown more pronounced since the 2000s. In fact, the average price of a single-family home in America's most populous cities has more than doubled since the year 2000.

Portland Real Estate examined data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index to see how home prices in 20 major U.S. cities have changed in the last three decades. To account for seasonal changes, the yearly average was used. Data was not available for all cities going back to 1987, so in those cases, the oldest available year's data was used.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index was developed in the 1980s as a way to measure single-family home prices in the U.S., and serves as the real estate industry's standard in measuring nationwide home price trends. Each value in the index is calculated by measuring the quarter-over-quarter change in average home purchase price. To normalize the data, the price of homes in January 2000 equals 100.

At the turn of the century, American families were coming off of a 10-year period in which U.S. standards of living had increased significantly. In 2000, a 30-year fixed rate mortgage carried an average interest rate of 8%, and the median home price was $119,600.

Throughout the 1990s and into 2000s, educational attainment and incomes were improving for Americans. More than 90% of people living in the U.S. owned a vehicle for the first time in recorded history, and they began spreading out across the country, moving to job centers that were shifting from the Northeast states into Texas, the Southeast, and Intermountain West .

By 2021, homes in Western cities were the most expensive on average, compared to other major cities in the U.S. Now that the Federal Reserve has pushed mortgage interest rates above 6%—the highest rate since the 2008 housing crash —the median American home price has skyrocketed to $440,300 this summer.