Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mutigers.com
Gymnastics Season Tickets on Sale Now
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri Gymnastics season tickets for the upcoming 2023 campaign are now on sale. Previous season ticket holders may renew their tickets from the 2022 season. New season ticket purchases can be made by visiting MUTigers.com/GYMtix. Mizzou looks to continue its run of success...
mutigers.com
Tennis Puts Second Day In Books At June Stewart Invitational
NASHVILLE - University of Missouri tennis continued a strong run of play in Nashville, closing out the second day of action at the June Stewart Invitational at Vanderbilt University on Saturday. Mizzou picked up six wins on the day – five in singles and one in doubles. The tournament format...
Comments / 0