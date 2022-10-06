Shocking video shows motorist driving with ‘body’ on hood after man goes on rampage with driver trapped in vehicle

A DRIVER has been caught pulling away with a man lying on the hood of their car after a tense 20-minute standoff and rampage.

Paul Blair, captured the shocking video as he was working from his home in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Shocking video taken by Paul Balir (@paulblair) in Washington, D.C. shows a motorist driving away with a man across the hood after he went on a rampage with driver trapped inside Credit: Twitter/Paul Blair

When Blair looked out the window, he saw a man lying on top of a parked car, noting that, at first, he couldn't see if there was a driver inside. But then the situation escalated.

"At first, I was pretty concerned about what might happen, like if the driver was going to pull off, the guy might get hurt. I don’t know if that happened, but it’s troubling," Blair told KABC-TV.

Blair watched the guy on top of the car for 20 minutes before the man started behaving violently.

The man got off the parked car and started to kick it before getting back on top of the vehicle.

Blair said: "After about 20 minutes, he got off the car, started kicking it, then it was clear there was a driver inside of the car and started to slowly pull away."

In the video, which Blair posted to Twitter and now has over 100,000 views, it is clear that the red vehicle started to pull away slowly.

Blair recorded for while, and he said he never saw the man get off the vehicle.

“When people have violent crimes committed against them in all parts of D.C., which I think is a trend, you start to rethink whether it's a harmless activity or a bigger issue," Blair said.

The police were never contacted.

