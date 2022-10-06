Cities in the Pacific West

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Since 2000, home prices in major West Coast cities have risen well above the average prices of all major U.S. cities combined, according to Case-Shiller Home Price Indices. In September 2000, headlines celebrated Los Angeles median home prices hitting records not seen since 1989, after which the U.S. experienced a recession beginning in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait, and energy supply disruption from the Persian Gulf War drove up gasoline prices for commuters. The median home sale price in LA was $211,150, down about $18,000 from nine years prior.

Fast forward to 2022, and the typical home in LA now sells for just under $1 million, driven higher than any other major metro, according to Case-Shiller data, by decades of underbuilding in Southern California.

