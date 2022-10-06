ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Here's what Whittenton residents say would improve their neighborhood

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Good morning, Taunton! Today is Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. We made it to the end of the week! Go us. To celebrate, let's take a look at today's top stories:

Here's what Whittenton residents say would improve their neighborhood

Whittenton Village residents said there are vacant businesses and abandoned lots that Taunton can revitalize.

That was the message at an urban renewal plan meeting on Tuesday, where groups of residents discussed conditions in Whittenton Village and made recommendations to Stantec after their discussions.

Here's what they're hoping to see.

