Doug McGowen's confirmation as MLGW CEO delayed

By Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4286Ch_0iP1Rf2M00

Plans for a quick confirmation process for incoming Memphis, Light, Gas and Water CEO Doug McGowen hit a snag Thursday.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's administration had planned on McGowen's appointment as MLGW chief being approved by the Memphis City Council at the next council meeting this coming Tuesday. However, the appointment will not appear on the City Council's agenda, signaling some opposition to Strickland's decision.

Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas, who chairs the personnel committee, said Thursday that McGowen's confirmation as MLGW CEO and Chandell Ryan's confirmation as chief operating officer (she would replace McGowen) had been pulled from the City Council's upcoming committee agenda earlier in the day.

She said the items were withheld from the agenda after a council member requested the hold. She did not name the council person.

Easter-Thomas said the appointment of any division director required careful thought and substantive discussion among the council, particularly the MLGW job. She also said she was not sure about McGowen's appointment.

"I've never thought about him for that position," Easter-Thomas said.

Memphis City Council’s chairman, Matavius Jones, has a resolution on the agenda requesting that Strickland do a national search for MLGW's next CEO.

The agenda is typically released on Thursday afternoons and can be amended at any time. It's possible that the appointments could return to the agenda and even be heard in another committee on Tuesday.

The Strickland administration has expressed privately that they have the seven votes required for McGowen to be confirmed as the next head of the city-owned utility. The administration rarely brings anything before the council if it does not feel it has the votes.

And, for years, McGowen, as the city's second-in-command, has worked to cultivate relationships with members of the city's legislative body.

However, McGowen's appointment as MLGW CEO by Strickland represents a test of the mayor and McGowen's political power as time starts to wind down on the administration. While it is unlikely the votes exist to defeat McGowen's appointment, Strickland faces a term limit and will leave the office at the end of next year.

If McGowen is appointed to manage MLGW, that would limit the power of the next mayor to appoint whom they want as MLGW CEO, which is something that members of the council are likely considering amid the jockeying for who will succeed Strickland.

Samuel Hardiman covers Memphis city government and politics for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at samuel.hardiman@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter at @samhardiman.

