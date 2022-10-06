Read full article on original website
fiusports.com
Football Falls in 33-12 Decision to Connecticut in Non-Conference Clash
MIAMI – The FIU football team committed three turnovers in the first half that led to a 20-point deficit and an eventual 33-12 defeat against the University of Connecticut on Saturday night in Miami. Junior running back Lexington Joseph paced the Panthers in defeat with a season-high 103 rushing...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Win OT Thriller For Best Start Since 1975-76
Hartford, Conn. - The UConn Huskies wrapped up a two-game series against Union College with a thrilling Overtime victory to move the Huskies to 4-0-0 on the season. UConn sophomore Chase Bradley finished with one assist in addition to scoring the game winner. UConn moves to 4-0-0 on the season,...
NewsTimes
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
University of Connecticut
Huskies Begin Fall Season with a Pair of Home Wins
Storrs, CT – The University of Connecticut women's swimming and diving team defeated both URI and Northeastern in a dual meet with final scores of 282.00-70.00 and 190.50-161.50 respectively. The Team began the event with strong performances from Niamh Hofland (200y IM, 400y IM) and Lexi Martino (200y IM)...
Wallingford, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wallingford, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hillhouse High School football team will have a game with Mark T Sheehan High School on October 08, 2022, 07:30:00.
New Haven Independent
Meet The New Seymour Athletics Hall Of Famers
SEYMOUR – Five former standout athletes have been selected for induction into Seymour High School’s Sports Hall of Fame for 2022. The inductees scoring a place this year are Christine Cweklinsky Perfetto (Class of 1986); Michael Fritz (Class of 1999); Christine Bourdeau (Class of 2006); Michael Osiecki (Class of 2009) and Jacob Drozd (Class of 2010).
Naugatuck, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Naugatuck, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Holy Cross High School football team will have a game with Naugatuck High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
East Haven, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
East Haven, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Foran High School football team will have a game with East Haven High School on October 08, 2022, 07:30:00.
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 8, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * Brother Knights and 4th degree Honor Guard celebrated at St Barnabas Church in North Haven on Aug. 13, along with Fr. Santiago, and Deacon Steve and Deacon Ronnie, the First Feast of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of The Knights of Columbus. The founder of the Knights of Columbus, Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney was a central figure in the growth of Catholicism in America, and he remains a model today. His example of charity, evangelization and empowerment of the laity continues to bear fruit and guide Knights of Columbus around the world. Blessed McGivney was beatified on October 31, 2020 and we pray for his canonization.
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
ftnnews.com
Cambria Hotels Opens Second Property in Connecticut
The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor is the new four-story, 108-room hotel of Cambria Hotels. The opening marks the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles...
sheltonherald.com
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
saltwatersportsman.com
Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island
The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
