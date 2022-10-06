Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Uvalde school chief plans to retire after community outrage
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s school district superintendent has announced he plans to resign by the end of the academic year. The school board voted Monday night to begin a search for his successor immediately. In a statement, Hal Harrell said: “My heart was broken on May 24th.” Harrell, law enforcement, the school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over the their handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Officers allowed the shooter to remain inside a classroom for more than 70 minutes. Nineteen children massacre and two teachers were massacred.
FOX 28 Spokane
“She looked like a lobotomy patient”: Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center...
FOX 28 Spokane
Arby’s to donate over $3 million to support Spokane organizations
SPOKANE, Wash. – This fall, Arby’s will raise over $3 million as a part of their Make a Difference Campaign to deliver on their mission of “helping kids Dream Big and pursue their dreams with confidence.” The donations will benefit the Arby’s Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Spokane, Arby’s is proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest and Second Harvest Inland Northwest.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
SPOKANE, Wash. – The second Monday of October is nationally recognized as Columbus Day, but numerous states and communities now celebrate National Indigenous Peoples’ Day in addition to—or instead of—it. For the second year, President Biden has officially recognized the holiday, asking the country to join in:
FOX 28 Spokane
Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho – A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children’s grandmother was out with the children, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
FOX 28 Spokane
SR-27 blocked in Fairfield due to fatal collision
FAIRFIELD, Wash. – A semi versus vehicle collision in Fairfield has the road blocked on State Route 27 and 1st Street. According to Washinton State Patrol (WSP), the incident is a large response, and the roadway will be blocked for an extended period while crews investigate. The details of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Local non-profit helps neurodivergent kids learn about fire safety
SPOKANE, Wash. – Sunday marked the start of Fire Prevention Week, a nationwide campaign to raise fire awareness and stress fire safety education. In the event of a house fire, someone could have as little as two minutes to safely evacuate from the time a smoke alarm sounds. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘So full of life, so full of love’: Family remembers 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho. – In the blink of an eye, a three-year-old girl’s life ended after she was struck by a car near the safety of her own home. Scarlett Jensen died Saturday; her two-year-old brother Henry is currently in the PICU at Sacred Heart. Their grandmother, who was also hit by the car, is suffering from a broken shoulder. Today, the children’s grandfather, Jim Patton, shared memories of Scarlett.
FOX 28 Spokane
Breezy, cooler but still BEAUTIFUL!
A cold front with very little moisture but plenty of wind will track across the Inland northwest Monday afternoon. Wind gust will approach 25-35 mph, with the strongest winds between 3pm-10pm Monday afternoon. Gusty winds will likely bring Patchy blowing dust for the Columbia Basin and Waterville Plateau, elevated fire danger and isolated power outages. The upside to the winds is that it will help scourer out smoke that has settled in the Wenatchee Valley, hopefully bringing improvements to air quality and allowing air quality alerts to expire by this afternoon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival 2022 tickets on sale now!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Bing Crosby Theater is once gearing up to host its beloved Holiday Film Festival this December!. On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, folks can enjoy a marathon of classic Crosby films, including the beloved White Christmas. Live performances by The Zonky Jazz Band and Howard Crosby will wrap up the festivities, along with the Celtic Christmas trio, Everdream.
