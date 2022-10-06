Read full article on original website
WITN
Opportunity for community to discuss nonprofit concerns in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. (AMEXCAN) is hosting the 2022 Pitt County Candidate Forum on nonprofit concerns on Monday, October 10th, from 10 A.M. - 12 P.M. at the Pitt County Council on Aging. The forum is being organized by a coalition of...
WITN
ENC nonprofits hear from candidates running for office
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A candidate meeting allowed those on the Pitt County ballot to speak on issues which concern nonprofit organizations. Of the 10 candidates running for Pitt County office, seven spoke directly to local nonprofit staff, volunteers and those served by the agencies. Local business owner Patricia Shegas...
WITN
Pitt Co students on track to graduate 5th grade as bilingual learners
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC at Three is kicking your week off with another episode of Make me Proud by taking a look at a multi-talented educator with increasing literacy rates for all learners at the top of her priority list. You can find Hannah Butler bouncing between the halls...
WITN
Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died. New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue. Police have not...
WITN
Elementary schools visiting Kinston Fire Department to learn about fire safety
Kinston, N.C. (WITN) - A fire department in the east is observing Annual National Fire Safety Week by holding several events for local schools. Over 1100 students from elementary schools throughout Lenoir County will visit the Kinston Fire Department during the week of October 10th. They are covering both public...
WITN
Greenville COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers new Pfizer vaccine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CAREE offered a community vaccine clinic featuring the updated Pfizer vaccine and free at-home test kits in Greenville Saturday. Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to Koinonia Christian Center from 10 am to 1 pm on Oct. 8 to get their COVID-19 booster or first-time shot. Do...
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
WITN
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC Center for Missing Persons has cancelled a Silver Alert that was issued earlier this evening for an 88-year-old man at the request of Greenville Police Department. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety had previously issued a Silver Alert for Austin Moore Jr. of Greenville.
WITN
Battlefield park travels back in time.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society put on a re-enactment to show visitor’s an idea of what life was like during the Civil War. New Bern’s Battlefield Park transformed into a Civil War Camp on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Admission to the event is free.
WITN
Missing Chowan County toddler found unresponsive, dies at hospital
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A death investigation is underway in Chowan County after a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive Friday. Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing toddler. Deputies said during the search, the missing child was found outside the...
WITN
Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Rocky Mount couple remains in serious condition at ECU Health Medical Center, a day after they were attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull. It happened in the 600 block of Nelson Street. When police arrived they saw the dog attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78.
WITN
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
WITN
Teen shot following Greenville high school football game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
WITN
North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production. The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny conditions continuing through Wednesday, Shower chances ramp up by late week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light to moderate cloud cover will pass across our skies intermittently through early evening. Sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s will be the big weather story for your Tuesday. By Wednesday, an area of high pressure anchored across Eastern NC will begin to move offshore, delivering with it a southwesterly breeze. As a result temperatures may reach the middle 70s, a slight increase in humidity is possible and additional cloud cover.
