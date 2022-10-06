ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

ENC nonprofits hear from candidates running for office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A candidate meeting allowed those on the Pitt County ballot to speak on issues which concern nonprofit organizations. Of the 10 candidates running for Pitt County office, seven spoke directly to local nonprofit staff, volunteers and those served by the agencies. Local business owner Patricia Shegas...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teenager dies after weekend shooting in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager who was shot over the weekend in New Bern has died. New Bern police said that Jamari Jones died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of First Avenue. Police have not...
NEW BERN, NC
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

Greenville COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers new Pfizer vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CAREE offered a community vaccine clinic featuring the updated Pfizer vaccine and free at-home test kits in Greenville Saturday. Appointments and walk-ins were welcomed to Koinonia Christian Center from 10 am to 1 pm on Oct. 8 to get their COVID-19 booster or first-time shot. Do...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC Center for Missing Persons has cancelled a Silver Alert that was issued earlier this evening for an 88-year-old man at the request of Greenville Police Department. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety had previously issued a Silver Alert for Austin Moore Jr. of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Battlefield park travels back in time.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society put on a re-enactment to show visitor’s an idea of what life was like during the Civil War. New Bern’s Battlefield Park transformed into a Civil War Camp on Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm. Admission to the event is free.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Elderly couple undergo surgery after pit bull attacks them

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Rocky Mount couple remains in serious condition at ECU Health Medical Center, a day after they were attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull. It happened in the 600 block of Nelson Street. When police arrived they saw the dog attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Teen shot following Greenville high school football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

North Carolina gas prices on the rise after OPEC+ makes oil cuts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gasoline prices in North Carolina are rising after news broke that OPEC+ was going to cut oil production. The average price for a gallon of gas rose 20 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49, according to GasBuddy. Prices in North Carolina are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny conditions continuing through Wednesday, Shower chances ramp up by late week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light to moderate cloud cover will pass across our skies intermittently through early evening. Sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s will be the big weather story for your Tuesday. By Wednesday, an area of high pressure anchored across Eastern NC will begin to move offshore, delivering with it a southwesterly breeze. As a result temperatures may reach the middle 70s, a slight increase in humidity is possible and additional cloud cover.
GREENVILLE, NC

