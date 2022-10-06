Read full article on original website
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police
A Los Angeles man accused in a deadly DUI crash in Palm Springs over the summer has surrendered to police after being released from the hospital. The crash happened on the night of Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of E Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Police said the LA man, a 57-year-old, was The post LA resident suspected in deadly Palm Springs DUI crash released from hospital, surrenders to police appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Man suspected of fatal DUI in Palm Springs surrenders after hospitalization
A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
onscene.tv
Two Women Ejected in Solo Roll Over Crash | Apple Valley
10.08.2022 | 10:07 PM | APPLE VALLEY – Two women were ejected from a solo vehicle roll over. Vehicle rolled on the dirt portion of Johnson Road east of Central Road. Two Air ambulances were ordered to land a Apple Valley Airport. Victims were transported by ground ambulance to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Juveniles Among People Arrested After Multiple Shootings in Thermal
(CNS)- A shooting in Thermal resulted in four arrests including two juveniles, and two other juveniles involved in the shooting were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a shooting in the 63000...
70-Year-Old man missing in Palm Desert
The California Highway Patrol Monday issued a Silver Alert to help locate a 70-year-old man who went missing in Palm Desert. Rudolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sunday in Palm Desert. The exact location was not available. He is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palm Desert
A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who authorities say was last seen in Palm Desert Sunday evening. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department say 70-year-old Rodolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen Sunday, October 9,2022, at around 7 p.m. at Monterey Avenue and Royal Palm Drive. Gutierrez-Alvarez was last...
onscene.tv
Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto
10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
z1077fm.com
Elderly Yucca Valley Man Attacked with His Own Bicycle After Pepper Spraying Neighborhood Dog
An elderly man was assaulted with his own bicycle in what the victim described as retaliation for pepper spraying a dog. On Thursday (October 6), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on La Cadena Ave near Sage Ave in Yucca Valley from a 75 year-old man who said that he had been assaulted by a neighbor.
Murder suspect arrested in Riverside County after body exhumed in Arizona desert south of Las Vegas
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff's deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
Fontana Herald News
Two women die in traffic collision in Rialto
Two women died in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Rialto on Oct. 6, according to the Rialto Police Department. Shortly before 3 a.m., the Rialto P.D.’s Communications Center received reports of the collision in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue. Officers arrived on scene at 3:02 a.m. and discovered two vehicles blocking the roadway, with both drivers suffering from life-threatening injuries. Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and administered life-saving measures to both drivers.
Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents
A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats. Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive. The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the The post Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
City makes plans to resurface part of Murrieta Road
The City of Menifee is accepting bids from contractors for street improvements on a stretch of Murrieta Road that has prompted complaints from motorists. The work will improve the road from San Quinton Road, just south of Newport Road, to Cam Del Sol Notre to the north. The improvements will include:
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
recordpatriot.com
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI
A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m. They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence. The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
A traffic collision between a small school bus and vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street
Medical Engine No. 9 from the Mentone Fire Department responded to a traffic collision between a small school bus and another vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street, Yucaipa, at approximately 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Crews treated and transported both drivers by ambulance for minor injuries. Two students...
