New London, CT

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Trevor Julius Photo Credit: New London Police Department

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London.

According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police, police responded to the restaurant for a report of an armed robbery.

An investigation found that a man identified as Trevor Julius, age 25, of New London, and a woman entered the restaurant regarding a Grubhub order that wasn't received, Galante said.

Julius caused a disturbance over the order, went into the rear of the restaurant, and implied that he had a gun in his waistband while taking food items from the restaurant, police said.

Galante said Julius pulled a gun and pointed it at an employee who confronted him outside of the restaurant just as he was fleeing with the food.

New London officers later located and seized the vehicle, identified the man and woman involved, and recovered a firearm, he added.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident, police said.

Julius was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Breach of peace
  • Larceny

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481.

to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.

Seamus McGee
3d ago

what a gem....how many lives have been drastically altered over food in the past year. it's as scary is it is pathetic.

billbag11
3d ago

mush food for the next 18 years....hahaha! water bubbler, toilet, sink all in one....you living large buddy...

Dick
3d ago

Robbing restaurant for a meal.! Isn’t funny. Shows where our country is & where it’s heading. 😢🤷🏾‍♂️

IN THIS ARTICLE
