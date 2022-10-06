DALLAS — It was almost like there were two Uvaldes on display. Outside of the school board meeting was a sentimental sendoff. Inside there was grief-fueled anger. “How is it that you all are entitled to get a pass in the most violent school massacre in Texas?” Velma Lisa Duran, one of slain teacher Irma Garcia’s sisters, asked board members.

