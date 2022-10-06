ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

A tale of two sides | Uvalde CISD superintendent garners supporters and backlash after retirement announcement

DALLAS — It was almost like there were two Uvaldes on display. Outside of the school board meeting was a sentimental sendoff. Inside there was grief-fueled anger. “How is it that you all are entitled to get a pass in the most violent school massacre in Texas?” Velma Lisa Duran, one of slain teacher Irma Garcia’s sisters, asked board members.
Uvalde Tragedy an 'Imprint of Something We Can Never Change'

DALLAS — Angeli Gomez saw her once pass-through city of Uvalde instantly become a destination following an unthinkable tragedy. "We weren't even on the map. People would tell me where is Uvalde and I would say it's on the way to the casino to Eagle Pass," said Gomez. Angeli...
