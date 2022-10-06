ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

'The Darkest Place': Slasher film, set in Winter Haven, debuts Saturday at The Ritz

By Paul Catala
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyM7G_0iP1PG5t00

WINTER HAVEN — Over the past 40 years, there have been dozens of Hollywood horror-crime “slasher” movies churned out that have gone on to make millions – “Friday the 13th," "Halloween” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” to name a few.

Saturday night, a homegrown flick of the popular horror movie sub-genre makes its premier in the city where it was spawned: Winter Haven.

At 8 p.m. in downtown Winter Haven’s historic Ritz Theatre, “The Darkest Place” makes its big-screen debut.

The 60-minute, low-to-no budget thriller was written and directed by Stephen Styles and produced by Nate Schaller, also a Winter Haven native.

Basically, “The Darkest Place” involves a teenage girl whose disappearance leads her friends and family into disarray. The killer, called “The Shadow,” lurks across the small town of “West Haven,” where everyone is a potential victim.

Styles, 36, said getting into filmmaking has been a fun diversion from his regular job as a barber. A native of Statesville, North Carolina, who’s lived in Winter Haven since 2018, he said he’s a self-taught photographer who began shooting models in Tampa and Orlando before working as a traveling photographer for the ESPN network from 2016 to 2017.

Schaller, 37, met Styles as one of his customers and the two started discussing making movies during haircuts. Schaller works as the media specialist for Haven magazine and got his start in filmmaking working in sales and marketing for Dolphin Image Studios film production company, Winter Haven. He now owns and operates El Oso Films.

“I kind of fell in love with filmmaking and thought, well, ‘I see what they’re doing; I think I can make one’,” said Schaller, a 2004 graduate of Lakeland High School.

Top 5 things to do in Polk:2 stage plays and a joke for teachers

Full events calendar:Adrienne Richards at Cherry Pocket

For the movie, Styles formed Clear Moon Films production company, and “The Darkest Place” is its first sponsored movie.

Styles suggested putting their efforts into producing their own movie and with little to no budget, the men began rolling “The Darkest Place.”

The screenplay was started in September 2021. By November, the men began scouting locations, and filming commenced in January 2022. By September, editing for the movie was finished in Styles’ living room.

“Nate said, ‘If you can come up with something, let’s give it a shot.’ I wrote the 120-page screenplay, the first one. We went over it and next thing you know, it’s ‘Ok, let’s do this,’” said Styles.

The end result was Styles’ own version of a Halloween slasher-type movie, filmed across Winter Haven – renamed “West Haven” to take advantage of signs already up around the city.

“The Darkest Place” was filmed across Polk County, but mostly in downtown Winter Haven, Lake Alfred, Lake Hamilton and Haines City. About a dozen people were involved as actors and film crew, mostly friends and family – including a cameo by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Since Styles and Schaller already had some filmmaking equipment and the production and acting were done voluntarily, Styles said the film ended up costing about $1,200. Styles found how-to's online for certain special effects, like blood, that were used in movies of the 1980s.

“It was very DYI (do it yourself), but at the end of the day it was just me and Steve,” Styles said. “We really wanted to keep our budget on the lower side. Our budget was $0; our biggest expense was paying out of pocket for tacos.”

As for the end result, Schaller said the effort was “near and dear” to their hearts.

“It’s a classic slasher movie; we’re not reinventing the genre with this movie. But it’s fun, it’s entertaining, everyone had a dope time making it, so we’re really proud of it,” said Schaller, who added the movie would probably carry an “R” rating if released nationally.

And Styles said the aim is to have The Ritz audience be scared and have fun at the same time.

“The Shadow is inspired from all the classic slasher characters. I think the audience will be able to really bond with that character because they’ve seen qualities in that character in other slasher movies. This is just a good, old-fashioned slasher movie right before Halloween,” he said.

If you go

WHAT: Premier of “The Darkest Place.”

WHEN: Cocktails, 7 p.m.; movie, 8 p.m., Saturday.

WHERE: The Ritz Theatre, 263 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven.

COST: General admission, upper balcony, $5; VIP, lower mezzanine, $10. Tickets available at www.centralfloridatix.com and at the door.

INFO: Seats are first come, first served. Q&A session after the movie. 704-682-9688; www.thedarkestplacemovie.com; www.ritzwinterhaven.com.

Comments / 0

Related
suncoastnews.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Royal swan killed by bobcat

A bobcat that killed one of Lakeland's royal swans has been captured. The cat began terrorizing Highland Village, a mobile home park where the swan and her mate were living, a few weeks ago.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
City
Lake Hamilton, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
City
Lake Alfred, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
10 Tampa Bay

Man found dead in Dade City woods, homicide investigation underway

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in the woods near the side of the road, according to a news release. Deputies said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the wood line on the west side of SR 471 near Cumpressco Road at the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve.
DADE CITY, FL
allears.net

There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!

There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Slasher Film#Ritz Theatre#Espn#Haven
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Warrior Walk Lakeland

The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy