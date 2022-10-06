Read full article on original website
WNY avoids national spike in gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
Open Letter: Stop Doing This At BJs Gas Station
Nowadays with inflation and the rising price of gas more and more people are trying to find deals and the lowest prices around. One of those deals is the price of a gallon of gas that BJ members get when they fill up at a BJs gas station. But the problem is the layout of the station and how some people don't know how to handle it.
Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population
Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar
Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold 'on the spot' hiring event October 25
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nurses are in high demand across the country and in Western New York. The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting an 'on the spot' hiring event for registered nurses on Tuesday, October 25 from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center at 7708 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.
'Fall-i-day' shopping event happening at the Wurlitzer
Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo have teamed up again for the second annual “Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-i-day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the historic Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda. The event will feature more than 60 vendors selling unique merchandise for fall, Halloween,...
Driver Hospitalized Following Fiery Forestville Crash
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery Forestville crash was hospitalized following the single-vehicle accident on Sunday. Just after 2 a.m. the Forestville Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with fire on Route 83 near Miller Road. The...
Founder of Grand Island's paramedic program honored in special ceremony
The Grand Island Fire Co. was established with 53 founding members in 1938. But it wouldn’t have the paramedic unit, for which it is now renowned, until 1979. Dr. Edward “Ted” Rayhill, 93, the individual who was instrumental in creating the training program for paramedics, was honored Oct. 2, when members of the Grand Island Fire Co. came to his home for an inspection on his front lawn.
SUNY Fredonia professor proposes edible landscaping on campus
Imagine a SUNY Fredonia filled with fruit-bearing trees and freshly grown vegetables plentiful across campus. Students could harvest these crops each season, and could implement them into healthy meal ideas while in college. The campus would be filled with healthy and edible greenery for all students to enjoy. Dr. Ici...
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
Four fire departments respond to Sunday morning blaze in Getzville
GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four fire departments along with the Amherst Police Department responded to a fire on Stonington Lane in Getzville on Sunday morning, authorities said. Amherst Police and Getzville Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after 5:45 a.m. Sunday at 68 Stonington Lane. Snyder Fire Department, East Amherst Fire Department and […]
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie
ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
Overnight accident sends one to Corry hospital on Saturday
An overnight accident sent one person to the hospital. A call came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and according to a witness at the scene, a female driver lost control of her car, which rolled over along East Columbus Street in Corry. The driver was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital with head injuries. No further […]
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
Erie County Auction holding a deeper meaning to some
Around one thousand community members flock to the Buffalo Niagara Conference Center for the Erie County Auction for foreclosed homes and buildings. But some are there for a deeper meaning.
Meet Frida! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
Employee Vehicle Stolen from Olean JCC
Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating the theft of an employee vehicle this morning from the campus. According to the Olean Times Herald, a suspect in the motor vehicle theft is in custody. Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating.
