Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
WMDT.com
“It’s memories made in Ocean City:” Endless Summer Cruisin celebrates 25th anniversary
OCEAN CITY, Md.- “Great weather, great food, great people, and lots and lots of classic cars to see,” Visitor Laura Smith said. Ocean City was a hotspot for car lovers of all ages as the annual Endless Summer Cruisin event rolled back to the resort town. Vendors lined...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland
Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022
This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
987thecoast.com
North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely
North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
WMDT.com
Local restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary, looks to expand with food truck fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury restaurant that prides itself on making love the secret ingredient of its recipes has made it to its one year anniversary. Take Your Pick allows you to do just that, take your pick at some of its many offerings that include soul food dishes to Jamaican cuisine.
Ocean City Today
Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September
Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Movie filming in Wildwood and Cape May looking for extras!
From the writer/director of ‘Sagacity’ and ‘Good Stuff’. For all roles please submit Head Shot, Resume, and Reel. Casting “Magic in the Maze,” a feature length drama directed by S. J. Accardi. Filming takes place this October in North Wildwood and Cape May. New Jersey.
WBOC
Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home
CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
delawarepublic.org
Gas-powered lawn-care equipment could soon be banned in the City of Rehoboth Beach
The use of gas-powered lawn care equipment in Rehoboth Beach could soon be banned. The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee wants to wrap up plans for such a ban by the end of this year. Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski chairs that committee. “The Environment Committee and other residents in...
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
WMDT.com
SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships
SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
Jersey Shore town closes beaches over problems caused by Hurricane Ian
A Cape May County, New Jersey, borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Gypsy moth leading to extensive defoliation, Sussex County residents encouraged to destroy egg masses
The gypsy moth feasts on hardwood trees like oaks, and their activity this year has been unusually high. Also known as the spongy moth, the gypsy moth has led to the defoliation of 825 acres of trees in the Cypress Swamp, Gumboro, and the Nanticoke Wildlife Area, up from just 12 acres last year.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
